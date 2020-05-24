Ann Coulter, the author of “In Trump We Trust,” has been on a multi-hour Tweet spree calling out President Donald Trump for backtracking on immigration and his criticism of former Attorney General Jeff Sessions.

“3 years ago, a complete moron of a president. . .”:

3 years ago, a complete moron of a president told NBC's Lester Holt, "I was going to fire Comey. … [W]hen I decided to just do it I said to myself, I said, 'You know, this Russia thing with Trump and Russia is a made-up story.'" BAM! SPECIAL PROSECUTOR! https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR

And she’s calling President Trump’s support of former Auburn football coach Tommy Tuberville over Sessions in the GOP Senate primary in Alabama “another Roy Moore fiasco”:

The most disloyal actual retard that has ever set foot in the Oval Office is trying to lose AND take the Senate with him. Another Roy Moore fiasco so he can blame someone else for his own mess. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

“Trump didn’t build the wall and never had any intention of doing so”:

Trump didn't build the wall and never had any intention of doing so. The ONE PERSON in the Trump administration who did anything about immigration was Jeff Session. And this lout attacks him. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Yikes:

COVID gave Trump a chance to be a decent, compassionate human being (or pretending to be). But he couldn't even do that. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Is she correct about the former Auburn coach?

The media is salivating over the former football coach, Tommy Tuberville (choice of the most disloyal human God ever created, DJT). https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

This really is a rant for the ages:

GREAT WORK IN THE LAST ALABAMA SENATE RACE, MR. PRESIDENT! Keep it up and we'll have zero Republican senators. The next Republican president will be elected in the year 4820. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Back to calling him a “complete blithering idiot”:

Sessions HAD to recuse himself, you complete blithering idiot. YOU did not have to go on Lester Holt's show and announce you fired Comey over the Russian investigation. That's what got you a Special Prosecutor. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

The idea of Biden winning with Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer in charge of Congress is pretty terrifying:

I can't wait to see what the media have in store for the former football coach, Tuberville. This is going to be another Roy Moore catastrophe – also engineered by Trump. #SaveTheSenate https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

“. . .I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected”:

I will never apologize for supporting the issues that candidate Trump advocated, but I am deeply sorry for thinking that this shallow and broken man would show even some remote fealty to the promises that got him elected. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

An on and on and on it goes:

Trump's first attempt to blame someone else for his decision to tell Lester Holt he fired Comey over Russia (thus getting him a Special Prosecutor): pic.twitter.com/J5quK9mC8Q — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

Yeah, it was Sessions fault Trump got a Special Prosecutor. You don't even need Nexis to see it was ALL TRUMP'S FAULT. He had to brag it that was HIS decision to fire Comey! pic.twitter.com/z2yNxnOAnL — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

TRUMP GOT ALABAMA A DEMOCRATIC U.S. SENATOR BY HIS IDIOTIC MEDDLING IN THE PRIMARY LAST TIME. If you know nothing else, Alabamians, you should do the opposite of what Trump recommends in a primary. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

She also took shots at Steven Miller:

Where on earth is Steven Miller, Sen. Sessions longtime aide??? Hope his new wife is out of quarantine! With loyalty like that, she might worry about him running off with someone new. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

And Jared Kushner:

ANOTHER GOOD CALL BY JARED! Kushner assured Trump that Democrats would LOVE it if Trump fired Comey! "Comey was hated ..by the Democrats. … he made this argument very impassionedly."https://t.co/3vX4zBsxLd — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

And, finally, “HE ALONE made the decision to fire Comey…because of Russia”:

After the big show of Rod Rosentein writing a letter explaining that Comey was being fired for his handling of the Hillary probe, idiot-boy Trump went on Lester Holt, said the letter was a sham and HE ALONE made the decision to fire Comey…because of Russia. https://t.co/fIzHtmbOfR — Ann Coulter (@AnnCoulter) May 24, 2020

***