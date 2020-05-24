That Lake of the Ozarks video we told you about earlier is so popular that San Francisco-based Twitter decided to make it one of their top stories:

And we find this odd because in Twitter own backyard there are also people out enjoying the nice weather and not abiding by social-distancing guidelines:

Maybe the people at Twitter can explain why this is less worthy of going viral than people in Missouri sitting in chlorinated water?

Local news is covering it, FWIW:

And we’ll note that San Francisco painted circles on the ground for groups to use as a guide, but that does not seem to be working:

***

