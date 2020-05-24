That Lake of the Ozarks video we told you about earlier is so popular that San Francisco-based Twitter decided to make it one of their top stories:

And we find this odd because in Twitter own backyard there are also people out enjoying the nice weather and not abiding by social-distancing guidelines:

You all need to stop being stupid and wear your masks and practice social distancing. Act like adults like the rest of the world is. ♥️ #COVID #COVIDIOTS — DoloresPark (@DoloresPark) May 24, 2020

Maybe the people at Twitter can explain why this is less worthy of going viral than people in Missouri sitting in chlorinated water?

Dolores Park in SF on Memorial Day Weekend. Plenty taking in the beautiful weather. pic.twitter.com/9T1oG4NZV4 — Dan Thorn (@DanThorn_) May 23, 2020

Local news is covering it, FWIW:

And we’ll note that San Francisco painted circles on the ground for groups to use as a guide, but that does not seem to be working:

The circles in Dolores are actually kind of working? I mean, as long as you don’t mind like 10 people in a group. pic.twitter.com/iwP0r5Q3my — Nuala Bishari (@TheBestNuala) May 23, 2020

***