This video isn’t quite as bad as the Tweet suggests as former DHS Secretary Michael Chertoff said schools shouldn’t “fully” re-open until there’s a vaccine, not that they shouldn’t open at all until there’s a vaccine, but it’s still really bad as his plan requires a vaccine in the first place, which is in no way guaranteed anytime soon.
Have a watch:
Michael Chertoff, who is helping advise DC's @MayorBowser reopening efforts, says schools should not reopen for in-person learning until a #COVID vaccine.
How would that work? WATCH → pic.twitter.com/wJWrVSpPY8
— Face The Nation (@FaceTheNation) May 24, 2020
“The ignorance is staggering”:
The ignorance is staggering.
What if we never get a vaccine? https://t.co/0Z1ghzkhYH
— Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 24, 2020
Omri Ceren, an adviser to Ted Cruz, calls this “epidemiologically incoherent”:
Keeping schools closed – spec schools, while other services reopen – is a backdoor, regressive, indefinite lockdown on families that can't afford asst. It's also epidemiologically incoherent. It checks every box of an elite class disintegrating worker livelihoods to show it can. https://t.co/T1aJtj8nCg
— Omri Ceren (@omriceren) May 24, 2020
And did he consult any parents on this plan?
Very easy call to make when you have two adult children. https://t.co/SiouLsZP0F
— neontaster (@neontaster) May 24, 2020
Having kids who are struggling show up first, while the rest do distance learning, just isn’t workable:
Getting my popcorn ready for the epic match between lock-it-down liberals and the liberal "one parent households are maybe even preferred" crew to have a brawl over school re-openings. https://t.co/QKM0FoqkQd
— SteveAustinWI (@SteveAustinWI) May 24, 2020
