Let’s check in on the big charity golf match between Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson, shall we?

Sure looks like it:

A little help?

Trending

It hasn’t been a good day for the GOAT from New England:

And he’s getting a little ribbing from New Orleans head coach Sean Payton, who’s now in the same division as Brady and will have to play him twice this season:

Keep counting, Tom:

But this shot was magnificent:

***

 

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Peyton Manningphil mickelsonTiger Woodstom brady