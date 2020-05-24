Let’s check in on the big charity golf match between Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson, shall we?

wait did Tom Brady split his pants pic.twitter.com/eti68iLO9g — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 24, 2020

Sure looks like it:

Hell of a shot right there by @TomBrady but you ripped your pants big fella pic.twitter.com/j1mXnBtbnG — Cory Nelson (@C_Nelson7) May 24, 2020

A little help?

Ummmm….. is there a seamstress on the course? Tom Brady’s pants need some emergency assistance… 😳😂 #TheMatch2 — Sage Steele (@sagesteele) May 24, 2020

It hasn’t been a good day for the GOAT from New England:

Tom Brady has – – Lost several golf balls

– Had inexplicable hole-out from fairway

– Said on camera "take a suck on that, Chuck"

– Split his pants We're still on the front nine — Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 24, 2020

And he’s getting a little ribbing from New Orleans head coach Sean Payton, who’s now in the same division as Brady and will have to play him twice this season:

Keep counting, Tom:

The most relatable Tom Brady has ever been pic.twitter.com/oHLHEs63NY — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2020

But this shot was magnificent:

***