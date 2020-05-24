Let’s check in on the big charity golf match between Tom Brady, Tiger Woods, Peyton Manning and Phil Mickelson, shall we?
wait did Tom Brady split his pants pic.twitter.com/eti68iLO9g
— Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) May 24, 2020
Sure looks like it:
Hell of a shot right there by @TomBrady but you ripped your pants big fella pic.twitter.com/j1mXnBtbnG
— Cory Nelson (@C_Nelson7) May 24, 2020
A little help?
Ummmm….. is there a seamstress on the course? Tom Brady’s pants need some emergency assistance… 😳😂 #TheMatch2
— Sage Steele (@sagesteele) May 24, 2020
It hasn’t been a good day for the GOAT from New England:
Tom Brady has –
– Lost several golf balls
– Had inexplicable hole-out from fairway
– Said on camera "take a suck on that, Chuck"
– Split his pants
We're still on the front nine
— Justin Ray (@JustinRayGolf) May 24, 2020
And he’s getting a little ribbing from New Orleans head coach Sean Payton, who’s now in the same division as Brady and will have to play him twice this season:
I'm liking this Florida @TomBrady right now. #TNT
— Sean Payton (@SeanPayton) May 24, 2020
Keep counting, Tom:
The most relatable Tom Brady has ever been pic.twitter.com/oHLHEs63NY
— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) May 24, 2020
But this shot was magnificent:
Tom Brady drains a ridiculous birdie. 😮
(🎥: @UMichFootball)pic.twitter.com/BU4m2QX2P5
— theScore (@theScore) May 24, 2020
