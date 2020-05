Former ESPN host and current Atlantic journo Jemele Hill says “The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate”:

The issue wasn’t what Joe Biden said, because it was accurate. The issue was that it came from Biden. It also was clearly a joke that didn’t land. But I’m wondering where all this outrage was yesterday when y’all president declared his public devotion to a Nazi sympathizer.

Oh. . .

So Blacks are obligated to vote for Democrats is what you’re saying…. https://t.co/Ds9oLpt4em — Mickey White (@BiasedGirl) May 22, 2020

She doubled-down:

It’s accurate because of Trump’s very clearly anti-black policies and positions. So if you’re a black person voting for Trump, you are actively choosing to vote against yourself and black people. So if you’re anti-black then that makes you … what exactly? https://t.co/GdkGQHMDIz — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

And triple-downed:

That’s not what Joe said though. Please don’t sanitize it to make it excusable. He said if you don’t know the difference between me and Trump then you’re not black, he didn’t say if you don’t vote for me you’re not black. Policy wise, Biden has hurt our community — Natalie Whittingham Burrell (@natlawyerchic) May 22, 2020

I don’t want to be caping for Joe Biden but … is he wrong? There is a clear difference. People tried that lesser of two evils shit with Hillary and there was a difference. A big one. Obama hurt our community via policy too, but there is a difference, yes? — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

And quadruple-downed:

Nah. It was inaccurate. And *we* determine what is culturally, customarily, politically “Black” in its orientation. From the in-group, not the out-group. And the Trump part is a red herring. He creates outrage fatigue — James E. Ford (@JEFordNCTOY) May 22, 2020

The issue is who said it, not what was said. White folks should never define what’s black. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

And quintupled-down:

The issue IS the statement tho, it’s also the person that made it (who’s currently posing for POC) and then lastly, it’s ppl who think JUST LIKE him. Which are both Dems & Repubs. 💜 — Aaron Camper (@AARONCamper) May 22, 2020

I don’t have a problem with the statement because he was clearly referring to this from a policy and track record standpoint. If you’re black and you support anti-black policies and positions, then that makes you …? You’re still technically black but you ain’t with us — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

What comes after that?

I feel it, just can’t follow or accept it coming from someone who should know how to “police” their words when trying to secure our votes. Same way any other company would police you and your words trying to bait their audience in such a way. — Aaron Camper (@AARONCamper) May 22, 2020

Honestly this shit doesn’t even matter. Feels a lot like the hot sauce in the bag shit. — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 22, 2020

Tell us more about what happened next to the elderly white woman who put hot sauce in her bag. We’ll wait.

***