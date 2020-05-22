Actor Robert Patrick, best known for his portrayal as the T-1000 killer liquid-metal cyborg in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” was at today’s “Rolling to Remember” Memorial Day event at the White House:

I don’t know who needs to hear this but one of those bikers driving around the South Lawn of the White House was literally the T-1000. pic.twitter.com/Cbrby7jlxj — Bryan Armen Graham (@BryanAGraham) May 22, 2020

He even got a shout-out from President Trump:

President Trump: "Actor Robert Patrick whose been in many films and television shows, I know that well. Most notably as T-1000 in Terminator 2." pic.twitter.com/Ipm98DqQMb — The Hill (@thehill) May 22, 2020

He later tweeted, “Fun day doing laps at the White House!”:

Fun day doing laps at the White House! https://t.co/C5QpiSBAkI — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) May 22, 2020

And that was Robert standing up on his motorcycle as he drove by:

That moment when your doing laps on the south lawn and you stand on your @harleydavidson as you ride past the POTUS! #boozefightersmc #freedom #harleydavidson @santaclaritaha1 video courtesy of @dogskip thanks Jay!… https://t.co/IKqvG9gfqA — Robert Patrick 🇺🇸 (@robertpatrickT2) May 22, 2020

Video here:

What a great event:

***