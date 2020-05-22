Actor Robert Patrick, best known for his portrayal as the T-1000 killer liquid-metal cyborg in “Terminator 2: Judgment Day,” was at today’s “Rolling to Remember” Memorial Day event at the White House:

He even got a shout-out from President Trump:

He later tweeted, “Fun day doing laps at the White House!”:

And that was Robert standing up on his motorcycle as he drove by:

Video here:

What a great event:

