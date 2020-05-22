57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer and current Georgetown head basketball coach Patrick Ewing has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19:

He later tweeted a statement saying, “I’ll be fine and we will all get through this”:

Dr. Deborah Birx warned at the White House briefing today that the D.C. region was the “biggest remaining area of concern in the US”:

“Phase 1” of reopening could start on May 29, however:

But it looks like the lockdown is going to end regardless of what politicians want:

Tags: COVID-19patrick ewing