57-year-old NBA Hall of Famer and current Georgetown head basketball coach Patrick Ewing has been hospitalized after testing positive for COVID-19:

Georgetown head coach Patrick Ewing has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus, per a release. Ewing is isolated at local hospital. — Evan Daniels (@EvanDaniels) May 22, 2020

He later tweeted a statement saying, “I’ll be fine and we will all get through this”:

I want to share that I have tested positive for COVID-19. This virus is serious and should not be taken lightly. I want to encourage everyone to stay safe and take care of yourselves and your loved ones. pic.twitter.com/a2fMuhIZyG — Patrick Ewing (@CoachEwing33) May 22, 2020

Dr. Deborah Birx warned at the White House briefing today that the D.C. region was the “biggest remaining area of concern in the US”:

Birx: D.C. region is biggest remaining area of concern in the US when it comes to COVID-19 https://t.co/l6cizGZ4y5 — Carl Willis (@CarlWillisTV) May 22, 2020

“Phase 1” of reopening could start on May 29, however:

Mayor Bowser says 'Phase 1' of reopening D.C. could start as early as Friday, May 29. D.C. has seen a steady decline in the community spread of COVID-19 for the past 11 days, but the city needs at least 14 days of decline before phase one can begin.https://t.co/oJHVEX1gQa pic.twitter.com/8hUF52gOiD — ABC 7 News – WJLA (@ABC7News) May 22, 2020

But it looks like the lockdown is going to end regardless of what politicians want:

Big crowd pushing for Baltimore County to further re-open–just as Dr Deborah Birx tells nation "still significant virus circulating" in Maryland, DC and Virginia https://t.co/bHqD7iVDRr — Jayne Miller (@jemillerwbal) May 22, 2020

