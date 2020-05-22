It’s come to this. . .

CNN’s Daniel Dale compared the White House press corps to the Washington Generals, which would make White House press secretary Kayleigh Mcenany and conservative media in this example the Harlem Globetrotters?

Remember how they were mad that there weren’t any briefings? What did they think would happen?

Anyway, who wants to tell them who wins in the end? Because it’s not the “hapless foils”:

They’re also pissed that Kayleigh called on OANN again:

Because in the history of White House press briefings, the press secretary never teed up a question before?

