It’s come to this. . .

CNN’s Daniel Dale compared the White House press corps to the Washington Generals, which would make White House press secretary Kayleigh Mcenany and conservative media in this example the Harlem Globetrotters?

These aren't "briefings" in any real sense. They're content mills for Fox and the "(Conservative X) (OWNS/SMACKS DOWN/DESTROYS)" conservative media world, with reporters used as Washington Generals-ish hapless foils for McEnany's pre-scripted zingers. https://t.co/FJljjKKZaU — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 22, 2020

Remember how they were mad that there weren’t any briefings? What did they think would happen?

Then why are you guys melting down over them and lost your minds when there weren't briefings. If they're so evil, then why make a fuss? Dale is that kid that tells on the teacher because two kids in the back were passing notes or because one kid sent one text in the back row https://t.co/Zb41dA5JAv — Curtis Houck (@CurtisHouck) May 22, 2020

Anyway, who wants to tell them who wins in the end? Because it’s not the “hapless foils”:

Excellent use of Washington Generals reference here — Tim Layden (@ByTimLayden) May 22, 2020

They’re also pissed that Kayleigh called on OANN again:

.@PressSec took questions from reporters for 6 minutes and 53 seconds today, one of the (if not the) shortest sessions on record. One of the questions she took was from @OANN: “Has the president considered pardoning President Obama for illegally wiretapping Trump Tower?” — Paul Farhi (@farhip) May 22, 2020

Because in the history of White House press briefings, the press secretary never teed up a question before?

And instead of calling on the seated reporters, going to the @OANN invited guest standing in the back of the room to ask a question that is the set-up for a @PressSec prepared slide show. — Steve Herman (@W7VOA) May 22, 2020

