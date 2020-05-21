Nancy Pelosi and Chuck Schumer, in what could be the most nakedly political move of the coronavirus pandemic, are calling on President Trump to lower flags at all public buildings to half staff when the country reaches 100,000 deaths:

“It would serve as a national expression of grief so needed by everyone in our country,” they said:

Is anyone buying that this is a “serious request”?

Because it’s not. NY1’s Errol Louis, a respected local journalist in New York City, called it “ugly politics” and an “ugly reality”:

It’s “cynical” AF and disgusting:

Of course, Dem Pam Keith from Florida is all for it which tell you all you need to know:

Read the entire letter here:

***

