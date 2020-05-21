The city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus started, is just now getting around to banning the eating of wild animals, thought to be the source of the global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands:

“Lions, tigers, peacocks, bats pangolins and snakes” are on the list:

The city has also declared itself “a wildlife sanctuary”:

And the government will pay farmers to stop breeding “exotic livestock”:

Question: Why did it take so long?

Cool. The next pandemic should happen right before the 2024 election:

***

