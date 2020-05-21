The city of Wuhan, where the coronavirus started, is just now getting around to banning the eating of wild animals, thought to be the source of the global pandemic that has killed hundreds of thousands:

The Chinese city of Wuhan, ground zero of the coronavirus pandemic, has issued an outright ban on the breeding, hunting and human consumption of wild animals. https://t.co/hndC4Qs4IL pic.twitter.com/h9btT8qUKu — ABC News (@ABC) May 21, 2020

“Lions, tigers, peacocks, bats pangolins and snakes” are on the list:

Wuhan has introduced a law against the consumption of wild animals, five months after the first coronavirus cases were linked to a food market in the city. Lions, tigers, peacocks, bats, pangolins and snakes are among the animals added to a ban list. https://t.co/VATEFrS2ur — The Times (@thetimes) May 21, 2020

The city has also declared itself “a wildlife sanctuary”:

Wuhan bans eating wild animals, declares itself "a wildlife sanctuary" https://t.co/EcxibMf9dA pic.twitter.com/XCzby0xcJS — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 21, 2020

And the government will pay farmers to stop breeding “exotic livestock”:

Wuhan has banned eating wild animals and nearby regions are offered farmers cash to stop breeding exotic livestock https://t.co/9cqZlUMWoC — Business Insider (@businessinsider) May 21, 2020

Question: Why did it take so long?

Wuhan bans eating wild animals! Why it took so long? https://t.co/9jgXM5ssgt — Ashok Swain (@ashoswai) May 20, 2020

Cool. The next pandemic should happen right before the 2024 election:

Wuhan BANS eating wild animals for FIVE years https://t.co/od1QmgvNHZ — Daily Mail Online (@MailOnline) May 20, 2020

