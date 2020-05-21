Lori Loughlin and her husband, Mossimo Giannulli, have cut a deal with the Feds and will plead guilty to conspiracy charges:

BREAKING: Actress Lori Loughlin and Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection with paying to get their two daughters into the University of Southern California as fake athletic recruits. #VarsityBlues — Susan Tran (@susantran) May 21, 2020

Loughlin will reportedly serve 2 months and 5 months for her husband:

Under the deal, Lori Loughlin will serve 2 months in prison. Mossimo Giannulli will serve 5 months. https://t.co/oFYRJUGFpe — Jeff Rossen (@jeffrossen) May 21, 2020

Both will be fined as well:

Lori Loughlin’s plea agreement:

-two months prison

-$150,000 fine

-two years of supervised release

-100 hours of community service. Mossimo Giannulli’s plea agreement:

-five months prison

-250,000 fine

-two years of supervised release

-250 hours of community service. @boston25 pic.twitter.com/lvqpOlpL4L — Peter Wilson (@PetesWire) May 21, 2020

More from the U.S. Attorney in Massachusetts:

#BREAKING: Lori Loughlin & Mossimo Giannulli have agreed to plead guilty to conspiracy charges in connection w/ the #CollegeAdmissionsScandal https://t.co/PLBiY2Xyfi — U.S. Attorney MA (@DMAnews1) May 21, 2020

