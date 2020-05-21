SHOT. . .

CBS News says President Trump will stop taking hydroxychloroquine “after facing heat”:

After facing heat over taking the antimalaria drug, President Trump says he'll stop taking hydroxychloroquine in "a day or two" https://t.co/W5FAsNx2z4 pic.twitter.com/OddnQWe5I0 — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 21, 2020

CHASER. . .

This is a lie:

This is a BS lie Trump said that he was discontinuing use of the drug in two days because that's when the treatment regimen ended, it had nothing to do with "facing heat" from the media https://t.co/EqJfzKZ0gJ — Ryan Saavedra (@RealSaavedra) May 21, 2020

Maybe CBS News should, you know, watch CBS News? Here’s his EXACT quote and you’ll see his answer has nothing to do with “facing heat”:

President Trump says he thinks he is going to stop taking hydroxychloroquine this week: "I think the regimen finishes in a day or two" https://t.co/Nj065CIsxp pic.twitter.com/BKto3dOU9t — CBS News (@CBSNews) May 20, 2020

As for hydroxychloroquine, just because President Trump is for it doesn’t mean it shouldn’t be tested. Good for the UK:

British health care workers are taking part in a global clinical trial to test the effectiveness of anti-malarial drugs chloroquine and hydroxychloroquine against coronavirus https://t.co/sPYQYaT4EY — CNN International (@cnni) May 21, 2020

***