Meet Karine Jean-Pierre, Joe Biden’s newest adviser:

Wednesday morning scooplet from me: ⁦@JoeBiden⁩ has hired veteran strategist ⁦@K_JeanPierre⁩ as senior advisor, latest signal that campaign is bolstering strategy w/black voters as the presumptive Democratic nominee pivots to general election: https://t.co/oE6IZL7wGX — Errin Haines isn’t going anywhere! 🧼🧴🙏🏾 (@emarvelous) May 20, 2020

And would you believe she thinks someone accused of sexual assault shouldn’t be in a position of power?

More than 50 Protesters against Kavanaugh were Arrested on Capitol Hill today. They shared powerful stories of sexual assualt and harassment. https://t.co/CBLmULoOQs — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 21, 2018

We remember when CNN’s Jake Tapper called accusations like this an “unprecedented smear campaign.” Certainly, there should be equal outrage about this, right?

Brett Kavanaugh should not be coaching girls basketball. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 24, 2018

Boy, wait until she finds out about her new boss and the allegations against him!

Senator Chuck Grassley just announced that the Judiciary committee will vote on Kavanaugh this Friday morning. Dr. Ford is testifying on Thursday. The message that Republicans are sending women, especially survivors is pretty clear. #StopKanavaugh #VoteThemOut — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 25, 2018

She had quite a lot to say back then:

By his freshman year, Kavanaugh was eighteen, and legally an adult. During his confirmation hearing before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Kavanaugh swore under oath that as a legal adult he had never “committed any verbal or physical harassment or assault of a sexual nature.” https://t.co/H4gkqkFBxV — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 24, 2018

And Dems are also predictable in this one way:

Donald Trump is predictable in one way — standing up for men who have been accused of assaulting women, while attacking the women who come forward:

– Roger Ailes

– Bill O’Reilly

– Roy Moore

– Rob Porter And, now Brett Kavanaugh https://t.co/MqTVPf6ZYH — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 25, 2018

Now do presidential candidates:

If Brett Kavanaugh indeed does not know the difference between intercourse and sexual assault — that alone should disqualify him to be a Supreme Court Justice. https://t.co/he3MJ1KE4u — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) September 25, 2018

Joe Biden, white man and victim?

These white males are not victims: Donald Trump was accused of sexual assault and became President of the United States. Brett Kavanaugh was accused of sexual assault and became a US Supreme Court Justice. — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 9, 2018

Michael Avenatti making an appearance is the cherry on top:

Julie Swetnick, 3rd Brett Kavanaugh accuser tells @nbc that he was a “very mean drunk” — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 1, 2018

And LOLOLOLOL:

The only network Michael Avenatti belongs on is Fox News. https://t.co/O4xNgVwi8I — Karine Jean-Pierre (@K_JeanPierre) October 25, 2018

***

Related: