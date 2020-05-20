When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. . .And when life gives you a global pandemic, you sell more alcohol:

My grocery store has replaced the salad in the salad bar with…. liquor. pic.twitter.com/eGemUkvbj8 — Emily A. (@emzorbit) May 19, 2020

Apparently other stores are doing this, too:

The one I go to in KCMO has it set up like this😂 — Girlfrom816 (@KCBailey88) May 20, 2020

They know their customers:

For many of us, this is exactly how the pandemic is going:

I try not to have my first drink before noon. Have a good breakfast, do a little gardening, etc. — @AngryABLib (@angryablib) May 20, 2020

Visit the salad bar EVERY DAY:

I’ve been having lots of “salad” almost every day lately! 😂 — Qué Lynda (@Lyngay) May 20, 2020

TBH, every grocery store should’ve done this years ago:

Best. Salad. Bar. EVAH. — Red Curl Gurl (@redcurlgurl) May 19, 2020

Technically true!

Well … liquor is made from vegetables … right? — Dr. Cathy Atria (@CathyAtria) May 20, 2020

And, finally, more truth:

They must have seen this meme pic.twitter.com/ML9wWSCYLT — Marek Zarzycki 🇵🇱🇧🇷🇪🇸🇩🇪 (@MarrecoPL) May 20, 2020

