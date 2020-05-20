When life gives you lemons, make lemonade. . .And when life gives you a global pandemic, you sell more alcohol:

Apparently other stores are doing this, too:

They know their customers:

Trending

For many of us, this is exactly how the pandemic is going:

Visit the salad bar EVERY DAY:

TBH, every grocery store should’ve done this years ago:

Technically true!

And, finally, more truth:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: alcoholcoronavirus