Remember the scene in “A Bronx Tale” where Chazz Palminteri’s character, Sonny, chastises young “Calogero” for being said about a Yankees’ loss, telling him:

Mickey Mantle? That’s what you’re upset about? Mantle makes $100,000 a year. How much does your father make? If your father can’t pay the rent go ask Mickey Mantle and see what what he tells you. Mickey Mantle don’t care about you. Why should you care about him? Nobody cares.

Well, Sonny was right. Case in point, here’s the Oakland A’s going on a #RentStrike and refusing to pay April rent to the city:

The $1.2 million annual payment was due April 1. A’s executives told the Coliseum Authority the team has “no ability to pay.” https://t.co/AlRrQGRfPF — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) May 19, 2020

But they’ll pay at a later date, or something:

Update: In a letter, an A's attorney said the team would defer the $1.2 million payment “until we have a better understanding of when the Coliseum will be available for our use.” https://t.co/AlRrQGRfPF — David DeBolt (@daviddebolt) May 20, 2020

Millions of Californians are out of work and the governor is threatening to lay of first responders, but one of the wealthiest organizations in the state can’t pay its rent?

“It’s just an excuse to try to not pay when the city needs the money the most."https://t.co/6phFEV1cjN — Tribune-ReviewSports (@TribSports) May 20, 2020

The city accused the team of being “full of it”:

$1.2 million rent dispute erupts between A's and Oakland Coliseum landlords; in letter, team says they are alllowed to defer payment because facility hasn’t been available; Ignacio De La Fuente, now with Coliseum Authority, says A’s “are full of it.” https://t.co/Aj4Lwx9pqe — Susan Slusser (@susanslusser) May 20, 2020

The Los Angeles Lakers applied for a PPP loan, so, why wouldn’t anyone expect this?

Did not expect a rent strike from the Oakland @Athletics.https://t.co/bW4PifkAir — Cyrus Farivar (@cfarivar) May 19, 2020

And they should demand the payment:

The @Athletics are deferring a $1.2M rent payment for use of the Oakland Coliseum that was due April 1, according to a team attorney's letter. The Coliseum Authority says it will demand payment, reports @PhilMatier @SusanSlusser @MatthewKawahara https://t.co/8pl3zZeWMb — San Francisco Chronicle (@sfchronicle) May 20, 2020

