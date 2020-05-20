Remember the scene in “A Bronx Tale” where Chazz Palminteri’s character, Sonny, chastises young “Calogero” for being said about a Yankees’ loss, telling him:

Mickey Mantle? That’s what you’re upset about? Mantle makes $100,000 a year. How much does your father make? If your father can’t pay the rent go ask Mickey Mantle and see what what he tells you. Mickey Mantle don’t care about you. Why should you care about him? Nobody cares.

Well, Sonny was right. Case in point, here’s the Oakland A’s going on a #RentStrike and refusing to pay April rent to the city:

But they’ll pay at a later date, or something:

Millions of Californians are out of work and the governor is threatening to lay of first responders, but one of the wealthiest organizations in the state can’t pay its rent?

The city accused the team of being “full of it”:

The Los Angeles Lakers applied for a PPP loan, so, why wouldn’t anyone expect this?

And they should demand the payment:

