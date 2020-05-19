NBC 5 in Dallas did a segment on a mask that hinges open like a Pac-Man so you can eat while wearing it:

Inventors developed a coronavirus mask that lets you eat without taking it off. Squeeze a lever and it opens a slot so you can go at it like Pac-Man. Inventors say the mask lets you can dine out with friends without taking your mask off. https://t.co/pflatss4Cf pic.twitter.com/xo18FMx9c2 — NBC DFW (@NBCDFW) May 19, 2020

And this is the single dumbest thing we’ve seen during the entire coronavirus pandemic:

Maybe they can invent condoms with a hole to pee while they’re at it. — DCD (@DCDude1776) May 19, 2020

Now please eat something with ketchup and tell us what happens to that dumb hinged-mask:

Imagine being clever enough to rig a mask like this, and yet not smart enough to just pull down the mask to eat. 😳 — Brad Crockett (@pizzapimp812) May 19, 2020

This is like someone from The Onion or Babylon Bee made a fake product and convinced a real news station to run it:

Too much time on your hands. This is disgusting — Reaganette (@Ezinger44) May 19, 2020

It has to be a joke, right?

Yes! A journo NEEDS to ask President Trump about this:

If someone could talk Trump into condemning this, people in LA would face jail time for not wearing one within a couple of weeks. It would be hilarious! Well, not if you live in LA, but… — John Hawkins (@johnhawkinsrwn) May 19, 2020

Shhh. He’s an inventor and CANNOT BE QUESTIONED:

Maybe you should reconsider the function of a mask… using this frog mask is on the contrary the sublime fruitation of the concept of submission and humiliation, a big plus for the authorities — Roos Gartner (@RoosGartner) May 19, 2020

Yeah. NBC should’ve skipped this one:

you are allowed to just ignore the dumb invention pitch email. you do not have to do a credulous story about it. https://t.co/G3DNvdBQJF — Jeff Weiner (@JeffWeinerOS) May 19, 2020

***