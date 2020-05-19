NBC 5 in Dallas did a segment on a mask that hinges open like a Pac-Man so you can eat while wearing it:

And this is the single dumbest thing we’ve seen during the entire coronavirus pandemic:

Now please eat something with ketchup and tell us what happens to that dumb hinged-mask:

This is like someone from The Onion or Babylon Bee made a fake product and convinced a real news station to run it:

It has to be a joke, right?

Yes! A journo NEEDS to ask President Trump about this:

Shhh. He’s an inventor and CANNOT BE QUESTIONED:

Yeah. NBC should’ve skipped this one:

