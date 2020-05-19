Twitter and libs don’t give a s*** if the Fake News going viral is because of a celebrity. Case in point, this much-shared tweet from Barbra Streisand where she accuses President Trump of taking hydroxychloroquine to boost his net worth:

Trump says he’s now taking hydroxychloroquine. He might be lying but could it be because he has a small stake in the company Sanofi who owns it? That’s according to Forbes this past April… — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 18, 2020

Rosie O’Donnell shared it, too, thus boosting its appeal:

But it’s total BS and was debunked last month:

Imagine thinking that President Trump is promoting HCQ because (through a mutual fund) he owns $99 of stock in Sanofi, which hasn't sold the drug in the United States since 2013 and is presently *donating* its supply to France. — Phil Kerpen (@kerpen) April 7, 2020

EVEN critics of President Trump said there was nothing there:

Trump holds between $3,003 and $45,000 of the Dodge & Cox Int'l Fund, of which 3.3% is in Sanofi, the maker of hydroxichloroquine. That is as little as $99 or, at the most, $1,485 in Sanofi, and hydroxichloroquine is not the company's only product. That is not what's driving him. https://t.co/cxM3ZDgDhg — Walter Shaub (@waltshaub) April 7, 2020

Babs would know this if she got her news from reputable sources, like the one below:

We regret to inform you that the NYT article on Trump's 'small personal financial interest' in Sanofi is total BS https://t.co/sT6fVamrJG — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) April 7, 2020

In other health news, she says to eat chocolate when stressed:

Did you know chocolate is on the list of top foods you SHOULD eat when stressed? Check out the full list from Pritikin Longevity Center & Spa and remember to follow the @WHA on Facebook for more.https://t.co/CTiOGY4qoK — Barbra Streisand (@BarbraStreisand) May 18, 2020

Well, like with President Trump and HCQ, “what do we have to lose?” Pass the chocolate.

