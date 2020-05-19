Twitter and libs don’t give a s*** if the Fake News going viral is because of a celebrity. Case in point, this much-shared tweet from Barbra Streisand where she accuses President Trump of taking hydroxychloroquine to boost his net worth:

Rosie O’Donnell shared it, too, thus boosting its appeal:

But it’s total BS and was debunked last month:

EVEN critics of President Trump said there was nothing there:

Babs would know this if she got her news from reputable sources, like the one below:

In other health news, she says to eat chocolate when stressed:

Well, like with President Trump and HCQ, “what do we have to lose?” Pass the chocolate.

***

Tags: Barbra StreisandhydroxychloroquineTrump