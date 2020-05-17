A Canadian Forces “Snowbirds” jet has crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia during a demonstration flight to boost the country’s morale much like what’s going on here in the U.S. with the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds:

There is video of the crash that shows the pilot ejecting (hopefully, safely, as reported above):

But it’s not clear yet if the pilot is okay or not. Prayers up:

There is damage on the ground but no word yet on casualties:

This looks to be the pilot getting rescued:

