A Canadian Forces “Snowbirds” jet has crashed in Kamloops, British Columbia during a demonstration flight to boost the country’s morale much like what’s going on here in the U.S. with the Navy’s Blue Angels and Air Force’s Thunderbirds:

#BREAKING One of the @CFSnowbirds just crashed into the Brocklehurst neighbourhood of #Kamloops. Pilot ejected safely – no word on casualties on the ground. I’m en route. — Brett Mineer (@MineerBrett) May 17, 2020

There is video of the crash that shows the pilot ejecting (hopefully, safely, as reported above):

But it’s not clear yet if the pilot is okay or not. Prayers up:

“I heard these two huge bangs and all of a sudden up in the sky there was a dark black circle of smoke,” said Kerri Turatus. A witness says she rushed to this home where a @CFSnowbirds plane crashed in #Kamloops. No official word on the condition of the pilot. pic.twitter.com/igJOCZvDmk — Alanna Kelly (@CTVNewsAlanna) May 17, 2020

There is damage on the ground but no word yet on casualties:

BREAKING: Canadian Forces Snowbird plane crashes in B.C. https://t.co/fCln9lnKZg — CP24 (@CP24) May 17, 2020

This looks to be the pilot getting rescued:

Snowbird crashes in Kamloops. pic.twitter.com/l5qQHOf7tR — Steve Delaney (@TheKamloopian) May 17, 2020

Emergency crews now taking what looks like the pilot (he’s wearing red) off the roof. #Kamloops pic.twitter.com/KvYLH2INtD — Tereza Verenca (@tverenca) May 17, 2020

