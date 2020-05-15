After a series of arrests gone wrong for social distancing violations, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is hitting the “reset” button and will no longer have the NYPD “issue summonses or arrests for lack of face covering”:
Moving forward, the NYPD will focus its social distancing enforcement on large gatherings and no longer issue summonses or arrests for lack of face coverings, the mayor says. https://t.co/tyOTXkFd3l
— CBS New York (@CBSNewYork) May 15, 2020
If you recall, we told about this arrest earlier in the week where a Brooklyn mother was handcuffed and thrown to the ground after an altercation with cops because she wasn’t wearing her mask properly:
