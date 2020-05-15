After a series of arrests gone wrong for social distancing violations, NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio is hitting the “reset” button and will no longer have the NYPD “issue summonses or arrests for lack of face covering”:

Moving forward, the NYPD will focus its social distancing enforcement on large gatherings and no longer issue summonses or arrests for lack of face coverings, the mayor says. https://t.co/tyOTXkFd3l

If you recall, we told about this arrest earlier in the week where a Brooklyn mother was handcuffed and thrown to the ground after an altercation with cops because she wasn’t wearing her mask properly:

Face coverings are important to protect everybody — they’re not optional. But no one wants to see an interaction turn into this. We’ve made progress with de-escalation. This isn’t it. https://t.co/jVx22uLSj8 — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 14, 2020

But is it really a “reset”?

Over the last six years, we’ve changed the relationship between the NYPD and the community. We CANNOT slide backwards. We will have a reset when it comes to COVID-19 enforcement. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 15, 2020

This seems to give enough wiggle room to the NYPD to still go after people over their mask usage. For example, 7 guys hanging out on the corner and it’s OK for the NYPD to get involved?

Big gatherings are a clear threat to our safety. The NYPD will continue to enforce the ban on gatherings, focusing on dispersing groups of six or more adults. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 15, 2020

And what does “unless there is a serious danger to the public” mean? A mom without a mask going into an underground tube would certainly qualify under this, no?

Our civilian agencies will work to educate New Yorkers on the importance of social distancing and face coverings, alongside houses of worship and community groups. The NYPD will not enforce failure to wear face coverings unless there is serious danger to the public. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 15, 2020

Anyone want to be on this being the balance he’s looking for?

We want to focus on educating and encouraging New Yorkers to do their part when it comes to social distancing and face coverings. We need to strike a balance and I believe this is the right way for us to move forward. — Mayor Bill de Blasio (@NYCMayor) May 15, 2020

Or, maybe, what Mayor De Blasio should do is listen to the union and end this altogether?

