The Los Angeles Times reported last night that the FBI obtained a search warrant and seized Sen. Richard Burr’s cell phone in connection with its probe over possible insider trading:

According to the LA Times, Sen. Burr handed it over last night at his home in the DC area:

The FBI also reportedly served a warrant on Apple for Sen. Burr’s iCloud information:

This isn’t looking good for Sen. Burr:

Sen. Burr’s office isn’t commenting:

And libs are already wondering if President Trump had something to do with it because “Burr is not a Trump toady”:

Maybe Dems can impeach the president over this in his second term?

***

