New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy announced the Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day:

#BREAKING: Gov. Phil Murphy says the #JerseyShore will be open in time for Memorial Day Weekend, with social distancing guidelines in place — News12NJ (@News12NJ) May 14, 2020

Oh. Tell us more about how President Trump needs to only use science is deciding what to open or not:

New Jersey isn't ready to open either, by strict criteria. Wonder if the media will point that out? I'm fine with this, but the double standard continues. https://t.co/7YMybtz5uf — Pradheep J. Shanker (@Neoavatara) May 14, 2020

And this obviously mean he wants to kill your grandma, right?

Why does New Jersey want to kill grandma https://t.co/KzlA0dv5zm — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 14, 2020

Man, the media should have a field day with this:

LOOK: We are not out of the woods yet. We can make the cast that, at this moment in time, we’re the most-impacted state in the region. This is why we need to keep up with social distancing, even as we begin our restart and recovery. pic.twitter.com/H3knniNx3c — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020

They’re even allowing in out-of-state visitors:

Gov Murphy says out-of-state visitors are welcomed at Jersey Shore beaches provided they follow restrictions #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) May 14, 2020

But you should wear a mask while getting hammered with your friends:

Masks/face coverings strongly recommended at beaches but not mandatory #nbc4ny — Steven Bognar (@Bogs4NY) May 14, 2020

Here’s what it looked like in the past:

The Dreaded Memorial Day Weekend at the Jersey Shore (Beach Edition) https://t.co/txCRulJ0gk pic.twitter.com/LKYoIBIimS — Young Zoubz (@alexzubratz) May 25, 2018

Keep in mind, close to 10,000 people have died in New Jersey from Corona:

Sadly, today we must report that another 244 members of our New Jersey family have passed from #COVID19 complications. Our statewide total now stands at 9,946. In all likelihood, we will pass a solemn milestone tomorrow. Let’s never forget the lives we’ve lost. pic.twitter.com/sf3egjdx2Y — Governor Phil Murphy (@GovMurphy) May 14, 2020

Now, compare that to much-maligned Florida which has population more than double New Jersey with fewer than 2000 deaths to date. Miami-Dade and Broward beaches won’t even be open, at the earliest, until after Memorial Day:

Miami-Dade and Broward beaches will remain closed until at least May 26. "We agree that it's best that we do it together as a region," Broward Mayor Holness says. pic.twitter.com/DKBa3DlmZJ — Joel Franco (@OfficialJoelF) May 14, 2020

We look forward to all the article praising Gov. DeSantis for being careful.

