Just to follow up on our posts about ABC’s Jonathan Karl unleashing his inner Karen on Fox News’ John Roberts for not wearing a mask in the Rose Garden, can he please explain what he was doing without a mask while picking up some delicious Cinco de Mayo tacos?

Jonathan Karl went to a taco restaurant with no mask himself, which makes his mask shaming even worse. Restaurants are even more densely packed with people. — random thoughts (@musings_n) May 12, 2020

There are photos:

You didn't wear a mask on Cinco de Mayo to pick up your tacos from Mi Vida. Why not? Is there a different standard for the media? Are there some places we have to wear masks and others we don't? pic.twitter.com/nA8L69TsEj — Luke Mahoney (@LukeRMahoney) May 11, 2020

BUSTED!

ABC News Reporter Jon Karl complains that Trump was giving a press conference without a mask. Unfortunately for Karl, there are photographs of him 5 days ago wandering around outside without a mask in DC. Just Rekt. Photos via @LukeRMahoney pic.twitter.com/ouW9TyyPtv — Benny (@bennyjohnson) May 11, 2020

And groan (but we laughed):

Looks like his double standard has been

(•_•)

( •_•)>⌐■-■

(⌐■_■)

unmasked — neontaster (@neontaster) May 11, 2020

***

Related:

Fox News’ John Roberts models his mask for Jon Karl and any other Karens who might be watching https://t.co/Iiko2x2sfX — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 13, 2020