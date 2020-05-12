President Donald Trump openly questioned if MSNBC host and former Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough got away with murder regarding the death of an intern in one of his local offices in 2001:

When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!

The intern, Lori Klausutis, was found dead in the office after hitting her head on a desk:

Lori Klausutis, 28, was an intern for @JoeNBC when she was found dead in Scarborough’s district office.@realDonaldTrump is calling for an investigation into her death.

The medical examiner rule Ms. Klausutis had a heart defect which caused her to pass out and fall:

The president was referencing the death of Lori Klausutis, an intern who was found dead in Scarborough's district office in 2001 when he was a Florida congressman. A medical examination found that she died of an undiagnosed heart issue. https://t.co/lbTEGr1eqN — Scott Bixby (@scottbix) May 4, 2020

President Trump has brought this up before:

Lori Klausutis was an aide who worked for Joe Scarborough when she had a heart palpitation, hit her head and died in 2001, but her death is still front page news here in northern Florida because of the president’s tweet calling it an “unsolved mystery.” pic.twitter.com/oiXZVttpRJ — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) December 11, 2017

Her family, FWIW, is not engaging in any of these conspiracy theories:

Family members of Scarborough's former aide, Lori Klausutis, did not believe the conspiracy theories. They told me then they were worried about talking publicly, that the rumor & the people who espoused it were hurtful & crazy. Now the president of the United States brings it up — Marc Caputo (@MarcACaputo) November 29, 2017

But there are unanswered questions:

.@jaketapper yours is an irresponsible tweet. I'm based in FL, and interact often with the law enforcement community statewide. Very unsettling questions about the death of Lori Klausutis and the history of the ME who signed off on the case remain. https://t.co/LhL1mkgX0q — John ‘Murder Hornet’ Cardillo (@johncardillo) November 29, 2017

And since others accuse the president of murder all the time, maybe give this a pass?

Since they falsely accuse Trump of murder every morning, I've decided I'll allow it. https://t.co/1iYec4KcqJ — Eddie Zipperer (@EddieZipperer) May 12, 2020

