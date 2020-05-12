President Donald Trump openly questioned if MSNBC host and former Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough got away with murder regarding the death of an intern in one of his local offices in 2001:

The intern, Lori Klausutis, was found dead in the office after hitting her head on a desk:

The medical examiner rule Ms. Klausutis had a heart defect which caused her to pass out and fall:

President Trump has brought this up before:

Her family, FWIW, is not engaging in any of these conspiracy theories:

But there are unanswered questions:

And since others accuse the president of murder all the time, maybe give this a pass?

