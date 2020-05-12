President Donald Trump openly questioned if MSNBC host and former Florida Rep. Joe Scarborough got away with murder regarding the death of an intern in one of his local offices in 2001:
When will they open a Cold Case on the Psycho Joe Scarborough matter in Florida. Did he get away with murder? Some people think so. Why did he leave Congress so quietly and quickly? Isn’t it obvious? What’s happening now? A total nut job!
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 12, 2020
The intern, Lori Klausutis, was found dead in the office after hitting her head on a desk: