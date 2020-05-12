Can we finally put this lib narrative to bed?

Dr. Anthony Fauci confirmed at today’s coronavirus hearing that he does not have a “confrontational relationship” with President Trump:

Dr. Fauci: "There is certainly not a confrontational relationship between me and the president….In no way in my experience has there been any confrontational relationship between us." — Kaitlan Collins (@kaitlancollins) May 12, 2020

CDC Director Redfield and FDA Commissioner Hahn also said they do not have a “confrontational relationship” with the president:

Dr. Fauci: There is certainly not a "confrontational relationship" between President Trump and me. I give him information based on science and evidence. CDC Director Redfield and FDA Commissioner Hahn also say they do not have "confrontational" relationships with Trump. — Yamiche Alcindor (@Yamiche) May 12, 2020

Journos hardest hit:

Robert Redfield CDC: "I've always felt free to give the best public health advice that I think needs to be given & it's always been done in a very professional way." FDA Dir Stephen Hahn: "He (POTUS) asks questions, I've given him my honest answers rooted in data & science @wfaa — David Goins (@dgoins) May 12, 2020

Watch for yourself:

Dr. Anthony Fauci, health experts correct the Democrats' false narrative, reaffirm no confrontational relationshiphttps://t.co/FYhmFwSRBW pic.twitter.com/Bu5XlGPrmU — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) May 12, 2020

