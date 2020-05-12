Chris Cuomo criticized states opening up for not having “the capacity to test and trace the way they need to”:

This would be the same Chris Cuomo who broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons while symptomatic and then lied to viewers about it on CNN later on. If he thinks contact tracing is important, then he should releases his and his wife’s location data so viewers can see where they were going when they were supposed to be in quarantine:

And it’s more than a little tiresome that CNN’s suits haven’t said a damn thing about Cuomo’s irresponsible behavior or his fake Lazarus moment rising from his basement:

