Chris Cuomo criticized states opening up for not having “the capacity to test and trace the way they need to”:

“There’s no time to pretend. We have not met the moment. We have not prevailed on testing,” says @chriscuomo, refuting President Trump’s claim of victory against the virus. “None of the states that have re-opened, none, has the capacity to test and trace the way they need to.” pic.twitter.com/jsI3Lomx7F — Cuomo Prime Time (@CuomoPrimeTime) May 12, 2020

This would be the same Chris Cuomo who broke quarantine and went to the Hamptons while symptomatic and then lied to viewers about it on CNN later on. If he thinks contact tracing is important, then he should releases his and his wife’s location data so viewers can see where they were going when they were supposed to be in quarantine:

if @ChrisCuomo is for contact tracing, he should release his family's phone location data for when he was "quarantined" https://t.co/jX9vwXaE6v — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 12, 2020

And it’s more than a little tiresome that CNN’s suits haven’t said a damn thing about Cuomo’s irresponsible behavior or his fake Lazarus moment rising from his basement:

Still amazed CNN has refused to address the scandal of Cuomo breaking quarantine while he was symptomatic, talking about it on his radio show, and then pretending he had maintained quarantine in a gaslighting video a week later. They'd never let a rival get away with it. https://t.co/elI1Oa6uPn — Matt Whitlock (@mattdizwhitlock) May 12, 2020

More here from James Hasson:

It's an absolute indictment of the credibility of everyone at CNN and every other mainstream outlet that they let Cuomo go on TV unchecked every night and spew nonsense after he violated quarantine while symptomatic and then pretended he didn't. https://t.co/F4vXQv70Iy — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 12, 2020

And, to reiterate, I've had private conversations with multiple people at CNN and they know this. There are some decent journalists there, but their broadcast folks make all of them look like clowns by association. — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 12, 2020

And by "decent" I mean "solid and reliable." — James Hasson (@JamesHasson20) May 12, 2020

***