This has to be one of the most horrific stories we’ve ever covered at Twitchy. WTF is wrong with the world?

Devastating news from #Kabul, where gunmen stormed a maternity ward to kill newborns and mothers. Such inhumanity. Absolute horror. https://t.co/D2JOOIHAK9 — Anuj Chopra (@AnujChopra) May 12, 2020

We’re seeing reports that up to 14 have been killed in the attack, including mothers and newborns:

#UPDATE Gunmen stormed a maternity hospital in the Afghan capital #Kabul on Tuesday, killing at least 14 people — including newborn babies and nurses — as a suicide blast at a funeral in the country's restive east left two dozen mourners dead https://t.co/pR0GMbYhU7 pic.twitter.com/wfTkQEe1Ii — AFP news agency (@AFP) May 12, 2020

Hero:

The soldier sustained two bullets in legs but rescued the baby from an ongoing attack on a hospital in west Kabul. It tells so much. pic.twitter.com/tA8qFWX7la — Ehsanullah Amiri (@euamiri) May 12, 2020

The Taliban has denied responsibility for the attack:

It's not clear who the attacker is yet. Speculation that its ISIS but we are waiting for a statement. Taliban has already denied any involvement. — Jenan Moussa (@jenanmoussa) May 12, 2020

The government did arrest ISIS leaders in the past few days:

Afghan security forces arrested 8 members of a group with ties to both ISIS and Haqqani network, responsible for attacks in Kabul including on a Sikh religious complex. https://t.co/x3TfL3UeTV — CEP (@FightExtremism) May 7, 2020

But Afghan President Ghani ordered forces to go on the offensive against the Taliban:

BREAKING Afghan military forces ordered into offensive status following today's terrorist attack on a civilian hospital in Kabul. Pres. Ghani says Taliban "not committed to peace & ceasefire, thus I order our forces to do whatever it takes to eliminate" them. — Mustafa Kazemi (@CombatJourno) May 12, 2020

It’s not clear that this will be effective, however:

The Taliban relentlessly pounded the ANA, police, etc. for 2.5 months (since the signing of the U.S.-Taliban withdrawal deal) before the Afghan government put to end its "active defense." Not that the ANA is all that effective on the offensive, mind you. https://t.co/HlqITssA5Y — Bill Roggio (@billroggio) May 12, 2020

Former President Hamid Karzai is blaming a “foreign conspiracy”:

I most vehemently condemn the terrorist attack on a maternity hospital in Kabul today, killing infants, children & women. This sickening brutality is clearly the work of foreign conspiracy against our people & country.The only way out of this foreign-inflicted suffering is for… — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) May 12, 2020

…us to become vigilant & unitedly take ownership of our country. I share in the pain and loss of the affected families. — Hamid Karzai (@KarzaiH) May 12, 2020

