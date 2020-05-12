China announced that they’ll test everyone — all 11 million or so — for coronavirus in a “ten-day battle”:

#Wuhan is testing everyone in the city of 11 million for #coronavirus in a “ten-day battle” h/t @xinyanyu https://t.co/AonAiwsDni — Scott Gottlieb, MD (@ScottGottliebMD) May 12, 2020

And China would have us believe that this is because only 6 people got it in the past two days?

There were six connected coronavirus cases in two days in Wuhan. So the city is going to test all 11 million residents.

https://t.co/gE1pY6QeoU — Anna Fifield (@annafifield) May 12, 2020

So spare us if we don’t exactly trust China now:

Why? They reported no new cases for weeks now. https://t.co/NcPmXCqgoZ — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 12, 2020

And does anyone believe that China will be transparent with the results? As it is, they’re currently blocking any international attempt to determine the source of the outbreak:

Over 3 months after saying a wild animal at a Wuhan market was the likely source of the coronavirus, China has yet to share data on the beasts it found there, and is stalling international efforts to join the hunt. With @natashakhanhk @qianweizhang https://t.co/pfu4xgTy6F pic.twitter.com/wGaM43cLan — Jeremy Page 裴杰 (@JNBPage) May 12, 2020

“The evidence has been tampered with”:

The Huanan market in Wuhan, where the global pandemic may well have started, is like a crime scene, said one health expert, but the evidence has been tampered with and China is blocking the globe's health detectives from figuring out the truth. https://t.co/Yu0aGmWLsY via @WSJ — David Luhnow (@davidluhnow) May 12, 2020

Now watch China blame these new cases on foreigners:

Did China get its SARS-CoV-2 outbreak under control? Since their official numbers are nonsense, I’d argue, “only sort-of.” Cases came down to a level where it could be more easily hidden. Where it resurfaces, they can blame it on incoming foreigners. https://t.co/uDnvmY3uLe — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 12, 2020

Stay tuned:

Beijing would love it if the world believed they had completely defeated the virus. If they’re admitting an outbreak anywhere, it must be too bad to ignore, hide, or cover-up.https://t.co/uDnvmY3uLe — Jim Geraghty (@jimgeraghty) May 12, 2020

