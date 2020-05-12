China announced that they’ll test everyone — all 11 million or so — for coronavirus in a “ten-day battle”:

And China would have us believe that this is because only 6 people got it in the past two days?

So spare us if we don’t exactly trust China now:

Trending

And does anyone believe that China will be transparent with the results? As it is, they’re currently blocking any international attempt to determine the source of the outbreak:

“The evidence has been tampered with”:

Now watch China blame these new cases on foreigners:

Stay tuned:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: ChinaWuhan