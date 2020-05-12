C&C Coffee and Kitchen, the Castle Rock, CO restaurant we told you about on Sunday that opened up for Mother’s Day despite a statewide ban on dine-in eating, had its licence suspended by Dem Gov. Jared Polis on Monday:

Cafe in Castle Rock ordered to close for violation of public health order https://t.co/f6FYgg7zgx — RocketCityNow (@rocketcitynow) May 12, 2020

Critics of the restaurant are pleased:

Coloradans know we must work together to be safer at home. To this end, the restaurant in Castle Rock that defied state closures & opened for Mother’s Day is now closed until compliance. Thank you ⁦@GovofCO⁩ for leadership in a difficult time. https://t.co/bz6xXhXyxU — Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) May 11, 2020

And the Denver Post called this a “warning” to other businesses that might try to open up as well:

State health officials on Monday suspended the license of a Castle Rock restaurant that opened to large Mother’s Day crowds, a warning to other Colorado eateries that might also consider defying the statewide public health order that limits restaurants to take-out and delivery services. C&C Coffee and Kitchen presents an “immediate health hazard,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference, and its business license will be suspended until it no longer creates a threat to public health — likely for at least 30 days.

Jesse Arellano, owner of the restaurant, told the media “we’re fighting for our constitutional right”:

"We're fighting for our constitutional right," said Jesse Arellano, owner of C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rockhttps://t.co/WvnWTylJ8P — The Gazette (@csgazette) May 12, 2020

To be continued:

Castle Rock Restaurant Owner Reviewing Order To Shut Down With Attorney https://t.co/YBTAaORBe2 pic.twitter.com/NfrSmRdY0f — CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) May 12, 2020

