C&C Coffee and Kitchen, the Castle Rock, CO restaurant we told you about on Sunday that opened up for Mother’s Day despite a statewide ban on dine-in eating, had its licence suspended by Dem Gov. Jared Polis on Monday:
Cafe in Castle Rock ordered to close for violation of public health order https://t.co/f6FYgg7zgx
— RocketCityNow (@rocketcitynow) May 12, 2020
Critics of the restaurant are pleased:
Coloradans know we must work together to be safer at home. To this end, the restaurant in Castle Rock that defied state closures & opened for Mother’s Day is now closed until compliance. Thank you @GovofCO for leadership in a difficult time. https://t.co/bz6xXhXyxU
— Trish Zornio (@trish_zornio) May 11, 2020
And the Denver Post called this a “warning” to other businesses that might try to open up as well:
State health officials on Monday suspended the license of a Castle Rock restaurant that opened to large Mother’s Day crowds, a warning to other Colorado eateries that might also consider defying the statewide public health order that limits restaurants to take-out and delivery services.
C&C Coffee and Kitchen presents an “immediate health hazard,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference, and its business license will be suspended until it no longer creates a threat to public health — likely for at least 30 days.
Jesse Arellano, owner of the restaurant, told the media “we’re fighting for our constitutional right”:
"We're fighting for our constitutional right," said Jesse Arellano, owner of C&C Coffee and Kitchen in Castle Rockhttps://t.co/WvnWTylJ8P
— The Gazette (@csgazette) May 12, 2020
To be continued:
Castle Rock Restaurant Owner Reviewing Order To Shut Down With Attorney https://t.co/YBTAaORBe2 pic.twitter.com/NfrSmRdY0f
— CBSDenver (@CBSDenver) May 12, 2020
***
