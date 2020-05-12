C&C Coffee and Kitchen, the Castle Rock, CO restaurant we told you about on Sunday that opened up for Mother’s Day despite a statewide ban on dine-in eating, had its licence suspended by Dem Gov. Jared Polis on Monday:

Critics of the restaurant are pleased:

And the Denver Post called this a “warning” to other businesses that might try to open up as well:

State health officials on Monday suspended the license of a Castle Rock restaurant that opened to large Mother’s Day crowds, a warning to other Colorado eateries that might also consider defying the statewide public health order that limits restaurants to take-out and delivery services.

C&C Coffee and Kitchen presents an “immediate health hazard,” Gov. Jared Polis said at a news conference, and its business license will be suspended until it no longer creates a threat to public health — likely for at least 30 days.

Jesse Arellano, owner of the restaurant, told the media “we’re fighting for our constitutional right”:

To be continued:

