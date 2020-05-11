New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo is finally reversing the state’s order to send patients who tested positive for COVID-19 back to their nursing homes which has resulted in the infection and death of thousands:

Nursing home staff will have to be tested as well:

Why so late, governor? To busy yucking it up with your brother, Chris Cuomo?

Notice how this is setting the stage for blaming the outbreak on the nursing home staff and not his policy that sent the infected patients into those facilities:

Yet the media portrays him as a leader who is in charge of everything:

Time for an investigation:

And while we’re at it, we have questions for CNN and how they LET Chris Cuomo keep up the softball questions with his brother:

This didn’t have to happen:

Media — especially CNN — this one is on you:

