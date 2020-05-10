Bloomberg News is reporting Vice President Mike Pence “is self-isolating” after news on Friday that his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus:

BREAKING scoop: Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, per several people familiar with the situation. Pence has repeatedly tested negative for Covid-19, including today, I’m told. — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) May 10, 2020

Update 6:24:

NEWS: A senior admin official tells @KellyO that @Mike_Pence “continues to test negative” and there is “no restriction” on his activities, but “out of caution” is going to “be a little low key” and “give a little distance” for a few days. Says this is “less than” self-isolation. — Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett) May 10, 2020

From Bloomberg News:

Vice President Mike Pence is self-isolating away from the White House after an aide was diagnosed with coronavirus on Friday, said three people familiar with the situation.https://t.co/1wGdwRM9kw — The Detroit News (@detroitnews) May 10, 2020

If this is true, we can add the vice president to the list of those in some sort of quarantine or modified quarantine over Miller’s positive test:

27/ Now, the three most-senior federal public health officials are quarantining at home — apparently because of their contact with Katie Miller: • Stephen Hahn, head of the FDA

• Robert Redfield, head of the CDC

• Anthony Fauci, head of NIH's infectious disease division — (((Charles Fishman))) (@cfishman) May 10, 2020

Miller was reportedly “attended nearly all” task force meeting:

Katie Miller, who just tested positive for coronavirus, has attended nearly all of the White House coronavirus task force meetings The meetings are led by Mike Pence No aides wore masks in those meetings — Edward Hardy (@EdwardTHardy) May 9, 2020

Testimony from members of the task force will be held via teleconference on Monday:

Sen. Alexander just announced Tuesday's HELP Committee hearing will be done by video conference. Witnesses:

– Dr. Anthony Fauci

– Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director

– Dr. Brett Giroir, HHS

– Dr. Stephen Hahn, FDA commissioner — Grace Segers (@Grace_Segers) May 10, 2020

