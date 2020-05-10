Bloomberg News is reporting Vice President Mike Pence “is self-isolating” after news on Friday that his press secretary, Katie Miller, tested positive for coronavirus:

If this is true, we can add the vice president to the list of those in some sort of quarantine or modified quarantine over Miller’s positive test:

Miller was reportedly “attended nearly all” task force meeting:

Testimony from members of the task force will be held via teleconference on Monday:

