Twitchy favorite Mary Katharine Ham came to the defense of Bethany “Grandma Killer” Mandel, tweeting “I did not have Liberals Actively Rooting For the Collapse of Museums, Education, & Culture To Own the Cons on my 2020 Bingo card, but it’s been a weird year”:

I did not have Liberals Actively Rooting For the Collapse of Museums, Education, & Culture To Own the Cons on my 2020 Bingo card, but it’s been a weird year. https://t.co/dRsZrMtnss — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2020

Oh, and here’s a reminder that it never goes well when libs try to call her out. Case in point:

Willfully disingenuous and a complete revision of what Grandmakiller said. — Dadosaurus (@Dadosaurus1) May 10, 2020

Museum Killer. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2020

Again, don’t engage with her unless you want to lose:

Some people would like me to clarify that they’re not actively rooting for collapse; they’re just intent on shitting on & canceling anyone who roots for the opposite and suggests supporting those institutions with our patronage. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2020

So are you going to take you and yours to Waffle House first day back and every week after or nah? We know it’s a nah. Stop talking shit from your castle pic.twitter.com/dz4lkXF6Rz — John (@John65315920) May 10, 2020

Actually, yeah. We’ll 💯 go to Waffle House when it’s open. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2020

MKH followed up with these two eminently reasonable tweets on the debate over keeping the economy shut down or not:

We were never going to stay at home as a society until there is a vaccine. That’s unreasonable and irresponsible policy and a violation of the flatten-the-curve bargain most Americans happily made. It also has ruinous public health consequences of its own. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2020

Pointing this out is not heartless or a dismissal of the real consequences of COVID. It’s actually pretty normal. — Mary Katharine Ham (@mkhammer) May 10, 2020

She made so much sense that even Dem Sen. Brian Schatz of Hawaii retweeted her:

Can libs finally stop crapping on Bethany and debate what she said? Please?

***