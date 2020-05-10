Brian Stelter shared this story of what he witnessed in a CVS pharmacy over the weekend in New York City:

Seen in CVS today: woman walked in without a mask. An employee politely told her it's required. Annoyed, she put a mask over her mouth, but not nose. The employee told her how to wear a mask. She walked up and down the aisles ranting about the rules. I thanked the employee for 💪🏼 — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 8, 2020

If that behavior sounds familiar, it should. That’s exactly how Chris Cuomo acted on Easter when he broke quarantine early despite still being symptomatic (and we know now that he wife had corona hat the time, too):

this is what happened with @chriscuomo on Easter but @brianstelter doesn't care https://t.co/BLkjiidf5y — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 10, 2020

Even better, Stelter was using that story to dunk on Todd Starnes:

Can't resist a dunk. "The country as we know it has been destroyed" because of… one-way aisles? pic.twitter.com/rQSU6zsL2R — Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 8, 2020

Apparently CNN’s media reporter will not ever report on how Cuomo put people at risk or how he lied to viewers about leaving his basement for the first time or any of his BS interviews with his brother, the governor:

Tell us, Brian. Is this better or worse than what the CVS lady did?

Hamptons bicyclist files police report after verbal confrontation with CNN's Chris Cuomo: report https://t.co/RPtlpxbu1Y pic.twitter.com/3xbIr097yo — The Hill (@thehill) April 16, 2020

Here’s a reminder of what went down between Cuomo and the 65-year-old bicyclist, via The Hill:

“I just looked and said, ‘Is that Chris Cuomo? Isn’t he supposed to be quarantined?’” David said after one of the two women there approached him. “I said to him, ‘Your brother is the coronavirus czar, and you’re not even following his rules — unnecessary travel.'” “‘Who the hell are you?! I can do what I want!’ He just ranted, screaming, ‘I’ll find out who you are!’” Cuomo responded, according to David.

Pathetic.

