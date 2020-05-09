Here we go again. . .

The Washington Post is reporting that there’s a potential problem with President Trump declaring Mar-a-Lago as his permanent address after he switched his residency from New York to Florida:

You see, the club is involved in a long-running dispute over adding a dock to the property. And as part of that fight, opponents of the dock discovered a document from 1993 where then businessman Trump said he would not live at the club:

And since then, the club has been taxed as a private club and not a residence:

This group wants the president to either stop running Mar-a-Lago as a club or make him find a new address somewhere else in Florida:

Did the president commit “voter fraud,” they ask:

The White House hasn’t responded to the article, but we’ll keep you posted.

