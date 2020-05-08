Today the Blue Angels took to the skies over Miami and Jacksonville, Florida to honor our medical heroes and first responders:
Your #BlueAngels are heading your way #Jacksonville and #Miami!
Check out the overhead times and route on the graphic below.#AmericaStrong#InThisTogether#HealthCareHeroes pic.twitter.com/V3JTqvFdai
— Blue Angels (@BlueAngels) May 7, 2020
First up, Jacksonville (OPEN ALL THE BEACHES PLEASE GOV. DESANTIS –YOUR MIAMI-BASED TWITCHY EDITOR):
The Blue Angels conduct a flyover of Jacksonville Beach, Florida as a tribute and thanks to frontline workers combatting the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/f6BFpvnnYQ
— Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 8, 2020
We caught the @BlueAngels show from our roof today. Such a fun way to celebrate our #HealthCareHeroes. Happy Friday, Jacksonville! 💙 #DTJAX pic.twitter.com/NUEgvsPzxU
— The Florida Theatre (@FloridaTheatre) May 8, 2020
And here’s a view from *above* the jets:
A view from 800ft above these angels pic.twitter.com/QAZp35MBOX
— Capt. ARedwan ✈️ (@AbdulhaiRedwan) May 8, 2020
And this is what it’s all about:
What an amazing day! The @BlueAngels flew over #WolfsonChildren’s (as well as other #Jacksonville health care facilities) to salute those fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19. Both our team members & patients, including 6 y/o Aiden, enjoyed the incredible show! #WolfsonWarriors pic.twitter.com/knXw4KfDgX
— Wolfson Children's Hospital (@WolfsonChildren) May 8, 2020
Next up, Miami:
Blue Angels over Miami pic.twitter.com/MJByZfEbb2
— Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 8, 2020
And this is a nice shot:
Blue angels #miami pic.twitter.com/Suke6gutW6
— Maybelina (@maybelcap) May 8, 2020
And another:
Downtown Miami Views of the Blue Angels fly over. #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/SGuzDwkpFk
— Roger Rojas (@rogermrojas) May 8, 2020
Editor’s note: My father-in-law spent almost a year in this hospital with a brain tumor…and I’m seeing him tomorrow:
Great friend shared this pic with me. Blue Angels flyover Baptist Hospital here in Miami honoring the frontline COVID-19 responders. 😍 Go Navy!! Land of the gluten freeeeeee!!! 🇺🇸👊🏼⚓️ 👩⚕️ 👨⚕️ pic.twitter.com/FXUuBM7aSD
— Noles (@alejandrodorian) May 8, 2020
Thank you, Navy!
***