Today the Blue Angels took to the skies over Miami and Jacksonville, Florida to honor our medical heroes and first responders:

First up, Jacksonville (OPEN ALL THE BEACHES PLEASE GOV. DESANTIS –YOUR MIAMI-BASED TWITCHY EDITOR):

The Blue Angels conduct a flyover of Jacksonville Beach, Florida as a tribute and thanks to frontline workers combatting the coronavirus. pic.twitter.com/f6BFpvnnYQ — Travis Akers (@travisakers) May 8, 2020

We caught the @BlueAngels show from our roof today. Such a fun way to celebrate our #HealthCareHeroes. Happy Friday, Jacksonville! 💙 #DTJAX pic.twitter.com/NUEgvsPzxU — The Florida Theatre (@FloridaTheatre) May 8, 2020

And here’s a view from *above* the jets:

And this is what it’s all about:

What an amazing day! The @BlueAngels flew over #WolfsonChildren’s (as well as other #Jacksonville health care facilities) to salute those fighting on the frontlines of COVID-19. Both our team members & patients, including 6 y/o Aiden, enjoyed the incredible show! #WolfsonWarriors pic.twitter.com/knXw4KfDgX — Wolfson Children's Hospital (@WolfsonChildren) May 8, 2020

Next up, Miami:

Blue Angels over Miami pic.twitter.com/MJByZfEbb2 — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 8, 2020

And this is a nice shot:

And another:

Downtown Miami Views of the Blue Angels fly over. #AmericaStrong pic.twitter.com/SGuzDwkpFk — Roger Rojas (@rogermrojas) May 8, 2020

Editor’s note: My father-in-law spent almost a year in this hospital with a brain tumor…and I’m seeing him tomorrow:

Great friend shared this pic with me. Blue Angels flyover Baptist Hospital here in Miami honoring the frontline COVID-19 responders. 😍 Go Navy!! Land of the gluten freeeeeee!!! 🇺🇸👊🏼⚓️ 👩‍⚕️ 👨‍⚕️ pic.twitter.com/FXUuBM7aSD — Noles (@alejandrodorian) May 8, 2020

Thank you, Navy!

