This was tweeted at 3:56 p.m., HOURS after it was debunked:

“Well, can I carry the empty ones just for the cameras?” —Mike Pence https://t.co/vN8SPwAwqd

Screenshot for posterity:

It's okay. I saved it for you when you delete this. pic.twitter.com/D8SsNalgA7 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2020

Does he even care?

.@GlennKesslerWP Clean up on aisle Morning Joehttps://t.co/7bSeEzFcB0 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 8, 2020

Andrea Mitchell reported it was fake at 11:38 a.m.:

Glad we asked…turns out he was joking! We checked the original tape. Reporter on scene says @VP did deliver PPE https://t.co/XkZJsVaOWR — Andrea Mitchell (@mitchellreports) May 8, 2020

He deserves to be dragged over this:

Good to see even hours after the terminally stupid were forced to correct this that you still fall for it and RT it. — Doug Stafford (@dougstafford) May 8, 2020

“Try to keep up, d*pshit”:

Good Lord. This was debunked HOURS ago. Try to keep up, dipshit. You look like a moron right now. https://t.co/vimQbZOYto — RBe (@RBPundit) May 8, 2020

And it’s “…the biggest f*cking boomer move on Twitter”:

That thing where you tweet out a lie well after it's been thoroughly shown to be such is the biggest fucking boomer move on Twitter. https://t.co/nFRDSs4mgM — neontaster (@neontaster) May 8, 2020

If Trump wins, Joe and Mike might break:

The left, especially in mainstream media, are so desperate to disparage anyone in the White House they post late night TV skits and pretend like they're news. @JoeNBC didn't notice the "Manipulated Media" warning at the bottom of the video. Joe has a hard 4.5 years ahead of him. https://t.co/yVsnN8BU5Z — JD Rucker (@JDRucker) May 8, 2020

And Matt McDermott should delete his tweet as well:

This just isn’t good enough:

Additional context to @jimmykimmel segment. With 75,000 Americans dead, Pence is joking about about empty boxes of PPE during a publicity stunt, after the White House press secretary said they had no time for "publicity stunts" in the middle of a crisis. https://t.co/hFeSp83lJs — Matt McDermott (@mattmfm) May 8, 2020

