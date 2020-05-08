Former Hillary Clinton campaign hack Jennifer Palmieri wrote in Vanity Fair that, although it’s created “complex discomfort” for her, she believes Joe Biden:

Friends, this was a tough one to write. Lot for me to face, but bottom line is I believe @JoeBiden and, yes, it is convenient for me to do so. But that does not make him guilty. https://t.co/ktmjbY6sfR — Jennifer Palmieri (@jmpalmieri) May 8, 2020

An excerpt:

It weighs on me that, other than my work to defeat Trump in 2016, if there were a side to choose in litigating a question about inappropriate sexual behavior, my work has put me on the side of the man. I’ve never taken it without merit, and I’ve only argued for those I felt deserved to be defended. But as I once again choose to side with the man with the power, I admit that my own track record makes me uncomfortable. I know some will criticize me for my decision in this case; that’s their prerogative. In the end the question of whom we believe is one we will answer for ourselves. I also know that there is no way to divorce my conviction that Reade’s allegation is false with the fact that, as someone who hopes Biden will become the next president, it’s a convenient position. But just as the inconsistencies in Reade’s story and her opposition to Biden’s campaign on their own don’t render her story false, Biden’s standing as a major political figure and my belief in his campaign don’t make him guilty.

Now, here’s Stanford professor Michele Dauber taking Palmieri to the proverbial woodshed for, once again siding with the man in power. . .

LOL. All she needs is the 1.21 gigawatts and off she goes:

Tara Reade seemingly told everyone she ever met in the mid 1990s that Biden sexually harassed her. It's turned up everyone from court documents to her neighbor's front porch. What does she need, a DeLorean to take you back there? https://t.co/7jPtwHdgLg — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

“Either you have principles or you don’t”:

There is nothing "complex" about this @jmpalmieri. Either you have principles or you don't. If you do, then let's have an independent investigation to look at the evidence and credibility objectively. I guess you think spreading FUD about complexity makes you look less terrible — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

Dauber see’s Reade status as a “regular person” working against her:

There is a lot of not very hidden class bias in the attacks on Reade and the effort to spew about "complexity." She's not from Palo Alto or Georgetown and has had financial problems. She's not camera ready with a stylist. She's a regular person who is alleging sexual harassment. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

It’s the Bill Clinton playbook:

I remember the cruel jokes and comments about the appearance of Bill Clinton's victims, particularly @MonicaLewinsky. I remember Gloria Steinem and other women being rushed to the barricades to stand by their man. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

“You quisling”:

Don't you lecture women about Joe Biden's " decades-long record working to protect women from violence and abuse" you quisling. A real feminist puts her hand to the plow and doesn't take it off until the job is done. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

Now, here’s where it gets REALLY good: “If your reasoning and logic and strategy was any good at all, Trump wouldn’t even be President.”

If your reasoning and logic and strategey was any good at all, Trump wouldn't even be President. So please stop telling women to avert our eyes from the ever-mounting pile of disturbing evidence about Biden. https://t.co/DmmXtYRrmP — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

She hits the DNC, too:

The @DNC must retain an independent expert to conduct an unbiased investigation immediately. That is the only path that has any integrity at all. If he is cleared, fine. If the allegations are substantiated he has to step aside so we can run another candidate. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

Fact check: True!

If this is the Democrat's A-team, it's no wonder we lost. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

“Our elites are terrible”:

"It weighs on me that, other than my work to defeat Trump in 2016, if there were a side to choose in litigating a question about inappropriate sexual behavior, my work has put me on the side of the man." Yes it is really sad for you. Our elites are terrible. — Michele Dauber (@mldauber) May 8, 2020

Wow, what a thread!

