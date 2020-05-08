This is how it begins, isn’t it?
Just received the most Singaporean pandemic content from a mate based in the little red dot pic.twitter.com/vqgnQ5F4D9
— Soon-Tzu Speechley 孫子 (@speechleyish) May 8, 2020
Today it’s “remind” people. Tomorrow? Lasers (probably):
Singapore deploys Spot robot to patrol parks and remind people to socially distance – The Verge https://t.co/sNE9ATI4Pi
— Rhys Evans (@kebabman) May 8, 2020
Teach the robots to jump and do flips, they said. It will get lots of clicks, they said:
A lot of “Black Mirror” robot dog assassin energy, too
— Brent Staples (@BrentNYT) May 8, 2020
Here’s video of our future overlord in action:
One of the creepiest and most dystopian things I've seen since the pandemic began: a terrifying camera-equipped remote-controlled robot patrols Bishan-Ang Mo Kio Park in Singapore to — for now — warn about social distancing. Look at the fear. Story: https://t.co/12QfT1mcyZ pic.twitter.com/hBGUhmC7N7
— Glenn Greenwald (@ggreenwald) May 8, 2020
