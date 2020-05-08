The folks over at The Lincoln Project are accusing Facebook of “censoring” the group’s “Mourning in America” ad after the social media platform labeled it as “partly false”:

.@realdonaldtrump’s allies at @Facebook are censoring our "Mourning in America" ad with a "fact check." They don't want American voters to see this ad. Pitch in now to fight back and make sure it airs in every single swing state possible.https://t.co/yPo2cPvNo1 — The Lincoln Project (@ProjectLincoln) May 8, 2020

This happens to conservative sites all the time, so, welcome to the party?

Libs shocked that the new rules they pushed for also apply to them. https://t.co/y4BNQ5DV00 — Michael Duncan (@MichaelDuncan) May 8, 2020

Anyway, the’ve raised major bucks off the misleading ad, which was the point from the start:

NEW: The Lincoln Project has privately reached out to Facebook about the warning placed on their new anti-Trump ad, ‘Mourning in America.' The spot helped them raise over $1 million in the wake of Trump's Twitter tirade against them. https://t.co/3isavNELAd — Brian Schwartz (@schwartzbCNBC) May 8, 2020

Note that Politifact is the fact-checker Facebook relied on here:

George Conway-led anti-Trump group (The Lincoln Project) released an ad, "Mourning in America" that was ruled false by Politifact. Facebook also ruled the ad misleading and slapped a warning label on it. Group saw record fundraising from the ad regardless: https://t.co/6IOL1u3S38 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) May 8, 2020

But despite that, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is planning on airing the ad multiple times on Monday:

Are Trump’s Facebook allies really banning this ad? It’s their company but what a bad look for Zuckerberg and Sandberg. We will be reporting on this banning of the ad Monday and play it several times to do an in depth fact check.

BTW, I just watched it again.

Fact-check: True https://t.co/uIUOuvnEbJ — Joe Scarborough (@JoeNBC) May 8, 2020

You see, Fake News is okay when it’s going after the Bad Orange Man.

***