The folks over at The Lincoln Project are accusing Facebook of “censoring” the group’s “Mourning in America” ad after the social media platform labeled it as “partly false”:

This happens to conservative sites all the time, so, welcome to the party?

Trending

Anyway, the’ve raised major bucks off the misleading ad, which was the point from the start:

Note that Politifact is the fact-checker Facebook relied on here:

But despite that, MSNBC’s Joe Scarborough is planning on airing the ad multiple times on Monday:

You see, Fake News is okay when it’s going after the Bad Orange Man.

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: FacebookJoe ScarboroughPolitifactThe Lincoln Project