Bold words here from James Carville where he accused Brad Parscale of “fleecing the campaign” and lying to President Trump by giving him “fake polls”:

Carville: Look what his campaign is doing. They’re a pack of grifters. His campaign manager got two condos, a Ferrari, a yacht, a Range Rover and they’re all just fleecing the campaign. This is all about making money and they’re going in there and giving him fake polls. pic.twitter.com/Xj5Bk18GeG

Carville went on to call out Parscale by name, well, sort of:

Carville: They were going to lose before this hit. They’re just going to lose worse now and they all know it. And they’re all getting profiles written about themselves, I saw Blaise Pascal, the campaign manager, whatever his name is all over the NYT posing for pictures pic.twitter.com/VpjXDhpwb1 — Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 7, 2020

Keep in mind, this is the kind of thing you’d say to sow division within the ranks:

Carville on @11thHour: "Thank you all you neocons, ex-Republicans, never Trumpers, Bulwark people…"

In 1992 James helped kick us out of the White House. I'm proud to have worked for President Bush. I'm equally proud now to fight side-by-side with James against Trump & Trumpism. — Bill Kristol (@BillKristol) May 7, 2020

As for Brad Parscale, it’s time to “witness the firepower of this fully ARMED and OPERATIONAL” campaign!

For nearly three years we have been building a juggernaut campaign (Death Star). It is firing on all cylinders. Data, Digital, TV, Political, Surrogates, Coalitions, etc. In a few days we start pressing FIRE for the first time. pic.twitter.com/aJgCNfx1m0 — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

Um, this movie doesn’t end very well for the guy who built the Death Star though:

I didn’t give our campaign the name, Death Star, the media did. However, I am happy to use the analogy. The fact is, we haven’t used it yet. Laugh all you want, we will take the win! — Brad Parscale – Download our Trump 2020 App today! (@parscale) May 7, 2020

***