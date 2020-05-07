Bold words here from James Carville where he accused Brad Parscale of “fleecing the campaign” and lying to President Trump by giving him “fake polls”:
Carville: Look what his campaign is doing. They’re a pack of grifters. His campaign manager got two condos, a Ferrari, a yacht, a Range Rover and they’re all just fleecing the campaign. This is all about making money and they’re going in there and giving him fake polls. pic.twitter.com/Xj5Bk18GeG
— Acyn Torabi (@Acyn) May 7, 2020
Carville went on to call out Parscale by name, well, sort of: