The attacks on Bethany Mandel continue, this time from TPM’s Josh Marshall who said she and her husband, Seth, are “affluent” and they can “work from home basically forever with the only major downsides ennui” (ennui: a feeling of listlessness and dissatisfaction arising from a lack of occupation or excitement):

2/ The funny thing is that she and her husband are both affluent people who do a mix of writing for a living and getting other right wing sinecures. In other words, the kind of people who can work from home basically forever with the only major downsides ennui. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 7, 2020

What a total and complete a-hole, not to mention he doesn’t know the first thing about the Mandels:

I’m not sure anyone who has 4 kids is actually “affluent.” I’m not saying they’re poor, but they’re probably living a pretty middle class lifestyle, just one that entails remote work because of the job category. — Liz Mair (@LizMair) May 7, 2020

He doubled down, saying “appearances suggest” they’re upper middle class:

I don't know their precise financial status. And it doesn't change things dramatically. But appearances suggest they're at least upper middle class. And likely minimally affected by the crisis in terms of loss of income, exposure, etc. — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 7, 2020

Oh. Was it the “Nissan Altima with 139K miles” on it that gave it away?

Explain to me the psychology of people who see a tweet they don’t like and go to that person’s personal Facebook to leave angry emojis and comments on a birthday post for a three year old born in a Nissan Altima with 139k miles. (Affluent! 😂) pic.twitter.com/krEZt39Xuz — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 7, 2020

Get a clue, Josh:

Lmao “affluent.” Man, I wish. Josh Marshall saying I went into print journalism for the money, and that the coronavirus collapse of advertising is somehow a windfall for magazines, shows how much he knows about anything. Politics has broken some ppl: https://t.co/R1s6a5TXIn — Seth Mandel (@SethAMandel) May 7, 2020

This also missed the entire point of her thread:

do you know anything about her? She's not worried about herself. She's seeing all of the small businesses around her shut their doors for good with zero help from the state of feds. — Greg Pollowitz (@GPollowitz) May 7, 2020

Here comes the triple down:

Sure, I get it. She's the only one concerned about the country being in the midst of a massive public health and financial crisis. Who controls the federal government at the moment? — Josh Marshall (@joshtpm) May 7, 2020

We’ll wait for an answer:

That's not an answer to the question, Josh. On what basis did you call them affulent? — neontaster (@neontaster) May 7, 2020

Also, this:

@bethanyshondark notes that one should be empathetic to those harmed by the lockdown. @joshtpm is like, but lockdowns don't much affect *her* family. I think Josh needs to look up what "empathy" means. https://t.co/hPD6AAwf5q — David Bernstein (@ProfDBernstein) May 7, 2020

This is the reality that millions of small businesses face right now and Bethany pointed it out, rightfully so:

I’m not selfish for wanting my pediatrician or dentist to remain open. And I don’t use PTs, private schools, caterers, nail salons etc. But they are people in my community who have lost everything and I’m not sorry for caring. And those zoos? Folks work there too. https://t.co/5rTSFDzXMt — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 7, 2020

And everyone made her point:

I told you you’d call me a grandma killer for caring about the cost of these lockdowns and you did. 🤷‍♀️ — Bethany S. Mandel (@bethanyshondark) May 7, 2020

***

Related:

Thread from Bethany Mandel says what MANY are feeling right now: 'I feel lied to about the terms of this lockdown' https://t.co/3WCTfpbvv7 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 6, 2020

Soledad O'Brien gleefully joins in the mad rush to pile on 'Grandma killer' Bethany Mandel https://t.co/9HWYZO03Y0 — Twitchy Team (@TwitchyTeam) May 6, 2020