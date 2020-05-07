Daniel Salazar, a local reporter with the Austin Business Journal, tweeted out a video showing him burning his stimulus-check letter from President Trump. Presumably, he deposited the check though:
Burn the check, not the letter, Lib
Not so Billy Badass when you're at the ATM depositing huh? https://t.co/xUopEFkgmY
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 7, 2020
It was quickly deleted:
Deleted it already. Coward.
— Ban Free Zone (@BanFree) May 7, 2020
When will they learn that screenshots are forever?
Of course a journo https://t.co/IkKiGAyu4K pic.twitter.com/uBNEcEWYbF
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 7, 2020
“lmao,” indeed:
He burned only the letter lmao
— Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) May 7, 2020