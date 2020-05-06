So, let’s check in on blue-check Twitter to see the reviews of how ABC’s David Muir performed with his interview of President Trump on Tuesday, shall we?

LOLOL;

I really hope David Muir’s arm doesn’t hurt from throwing all of those softballs 🤨 — Tara Dublin Is Staying Home (@taradublinrocks) May 5, 2020

“No idea how he became a news anchor”:

David Muir has always been a joke. No idea how he became a news anchor. Have styling products and black tees to show off my guns will travel. I know people who work with him.The emptiest of suits. — Julie Wilcox WX (@JulieWilcoxWX) May 6, 2020

CNN’s Oliver Darcy is REALLY MAD:

When he sat down to interview Trump, @DavidMuir had a big responsibility on his hands. But, he failed to meet the moment. Muir didn't challenge Trump in a meaningful way. He didn't elicit any big news. And Muir allowed Trump to float misinfo to millions: https://t.co/ZMYWyhcapx — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) May 6, 2020

Mr. Muir, you’ve lost “Stuttering John”:

Maybe there was no pushback because everyone knows what he means when he says this and getting into more detail nukes the career people at the CDC, FDA and HHS who f*cked up the testing?

Trump again suggested in his ABC interview tonight that the "broken tests" developed this year for this new virus were left to him by the Obama administration. As so often, no pushback. — Daniel Dale (@ddale8) May 6, 2020

Maybe it’s time to realize the corporate media is garbage?

After all these years with Trump, how is it that big time network TV interviewers cannot or will not immediately recognize and counter such a blatant Trump lie? What say you, @abcnews David Muir? https://t.co/fAzEVo2LFU — Jeff Stein (@SpyTalker) May 6, 2020

But it is fun to watch them turn on one of their own:

This David Muir interview is so infuriating and disappointing. — Ava DuVernay (@ava) May 6, 2020

It was a “disaster”!

On a serious note, what a missed opportunity. What a disaster from a prominent anchor on a major news network. Trump comes out of his Fox echo chamber and…ABC fail us all. Anyone who wants to understand how the 'liberal' media helps Trump… well… just watch Muir's interview — Mehdi Hasan (@mehdirhasan) May 6, 2020

“Round and round we go…”:

"David Muir the lib!" "Why is David Muir normalizing Trump!" "Muir is a fake news hack!" "Muir is just allowing him to spread his lies without challenge!" Round and round we go… — Jay Caruso (@JayCaruso) May 5, 2020

Watch here:

BREAKING: Pres. Trump tells @DavidMuir "it's possible there will be some" deaths as states ease coronavirus restrictions, acknowledging it was the choice the U.S. faces to reopen the economy. More tonight on @ABCWorldNews. https://t.co/k8P2NJBKrE pic.twitter.com/BWrTQxxGB1 — ABC News (@ABC) May 5, 2020

And:

.@ABC NEWS SPECIAL REPORT: Pres. Trump speaks to @DavidMuir about his administration's coronavirus response, the challenges of reopening the country, and more. Complete coverage tonight. https://t.co/ajPE6SRzxF pic.twitter.com/akQQmrdKJO — World News Tonight (@ABCWorldNews) May 5, 2020

***