In response to the viral video of an arrest gone wrong that we told you about on Sunday, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York is calling for an end to NYPD policing of social distancing in the city:

The full statement is on fire, with the PBA saying “the cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and mixed messages, leaving the cops on the street cornes to fend for ourselves”:

Cops feel they’re being thrown under the proverbial bus:

The unequal enforcement of social distancing going on right now is impossible to miss:

While the NYPD, under Mayor de Blasio’s orders, is handing out masks or rolling up on people just hanging out on the corner, crime is increasing:

And with Mayor de Blasio continuing to travel to Brooklyn for his daily walks, it’s a really bad look:

Catch and release and catch again if they’re not wearing a mask?

Mayor de Blasio is “is taking the city back to the 70s, 80s, and 90s in crime and poverty”:

100% agree.

