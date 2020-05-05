In response to the viral video of an arrest gone wrong that we told you about on Sunday, the Police Benevolent Association of the City of New York is calling for an end to NYPD policing of social distancing in the city:

.@NYCPBA President Patrick Lynch calls for an end to #NYPD policing of social distancing. — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 4, 2020

The full statement is on fire, with the PBA saying “the cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and mixed messages, leaving the cops on the street cornes to fend for ourselves”:

.@NYCPBA calls for end of @NYPDnews policing of social distancing: "As the weather heats up & the pandemic continues to unravel our social fabric, police officers should be allowed to focus on our core public safety mission. If we don’t, the city will fall apart before our eyes.” pic.twitter.com/YPYZUh4TG2 — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) May 4, 2020

Cops feel they’re being thrown under the proverbial bus:

“The cowards who run this city have given us nothing but vague guidelines and mixed messages…Nobody has a right to interfere with a police action. But now that the inevitable backlash has arrived, they are once again throwing us under the bus”https://t.co/NKWOnak4xu — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) May 5, 2020

The unequal enforcement of social distancing going on right now is impossible to miss:

This weekend, while ‘enforcing’ social-distancing measures, NYPD officers resorted to the same racially-biased policing that has fractured the city’s trust in their service. https://t.co/djgNf0Oucn — Legal Defense Fund (@NAACP_LDF) May 5, 2020

While the NYPD, under Mayor de Blasio’s orders, is handing out masks or rolling up on people just hanging out on the corner, crime is increasing:

This pandemic has already devastated small businesses, and now commercial burglaries are up 169%. If we want NYC to recover, @NYPDNews needs to let cops focus on real public safety priorities. https://t.co/4uS0bDO86Z — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) May 5, 2020

And with Mayor de Blasio continuing to travel to Brooklyn for his daily walks, it’s a really bad look:

Who’s going to summons @NYCMayor @BilldeBlasio for violating his own socialist oppressive orders? Typical dictatorship. Uses the police to enforce his oppression, yet does everything he tells the public not to do. Following his heroes: #Castro #Stalin #Maduro https://t.co/l2PhSaQpqR — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 3, 2020

Catch and release and catch again if they’re not wearing a mask?

When NY’s pols aren’t busy throwing cops under the bus, they’re pushing to release more violent criminals from jail. Dangerous repeat offenders are back on our streets but POs are being told to focus on vague & arbitrary social distancing instead. The only winners are criminals. pic.twitter.com/Fd0yoLtirS — NYC PBA (@NYCPBA) May 4, 2020

Mayor de Blasio is “is taking the city back to the 70s, 80s, and 90s in crime and poverty”:

He is taking the city back to the 70s, 80s, and 90s in crime and poverty. He’s destroying the city’s small businesses and at some point will blame the federal government. He is responsible for NYC, not @NYGovCuomo and not @realDonaldTrump. The worst mayor in the city’s history. https://t.co/7ZUTDDZRN7 — Bernard B. Kerik (@BernardKerik) May 3, 2020

100% agree.

***

Related: