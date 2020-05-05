Perhaps you saw this article in the NYT yesterday with the headline, “U.S. Quietly Fears Virus’s Daily Toll Will Soon Double”? CNN’s Brian Stelter is still posting about it this morning:
NYT's scoop: "U.S. QUIETLY FEARS VIRUS'S DAILY TOLL WILL SOON DOUBLE." Trump's response: "I know nothing about it. I don't know anything about it. Nobody told me that. I think it's — I think it's false, I think it’s fake news." pic.twitter.com/nKNHJwRb6q
— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) May 5, 2020
Here’s the opener: