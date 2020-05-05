Need something lighter?

The Utah Highway Patrol stopped this 5-year-old, on the highway no less, reportedly on his way to…California:

Apparently, the most awesome 5-year-old in the state of Utah got into an argument with his mom because she wouldn’t buy him a Lamborghini so he took matters into his own hands:

Trending

Guys, there’s dashcam footage. We’re legit LOLing at the trooper’s reaction when he asks, “How old are you?”:

Someone step up and sponsor this little guy:

And we have no idea what they did to his face:

***

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Utah