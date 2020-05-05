Happy anniversary to this tweet from 2016!

Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016

At least one journo understood what was going on back then:

Possibly the most amazing tweet in the history of tweeting. https://t.co/aaqsGm7UjZ — John Heilemann (@jheil) May 5, 2016

But, for the most part, there was outrage. Check out some of the best responses to that tweet from 2016. . .

Really? A fact check?

We're sending a squad of fact-checkers to Trump Tower to taste the taco bowl. https://t.co/xTsLCs1Wob — PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 5, 2016

And guess what happened next!

You know what, maybe all the pundits who predicted Trump had zero shot were 100% right, and this is all a dream https://t.co/lJ3MlBBCJM — Daily Kos Elections (@DKElections) May 5, 2016

YEP! IT WORKED!

Well, that should do it! https://t.co/RufULXXWSs — Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 5, 2016

We did get the judges, too:

Chuck Grassley is confident this man will nominate the "right type of people" for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/oZE1VjwUph — Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 5, 2016

So, what’s the lesson here?

This tweet will be taught in business schools. And political science classes. But for different reasons. https://t.co/OMBm6rN3GA — Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 5, 2016

The responses are just GOLD:

I had to triple-check to make sure this wasn't from a parody account. https://t.co/pn83FdPe4D — Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 5, 2016

This is like a political ad you'd see on a TV behind RoboCop. Reality is officially beyond parody at this point. https://t.co/fSyULzepCE — Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 5, 2016

If Americans of ANY stripe are truly stupid enough to buy pandering like this, we deserve everything we get. https://t.co/Pf40ag0cXe — Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 5, 2016

"I love Hispanics" Just incredible. This guy could be president. https://t.co/5gPjbvpgcK — Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 5, 2016

Another point about this: There is actually lots of good Mexican food in NYC, and believe me, this isn't it. https://t.co/uwaZtW480u — Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 5, 2016

who paid for the wall you built out of taco shell to keep the beef in? https://t.co/HrSdLqa2zH — Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) May 5, 2016

The latest ABC/Post poll had Trump at an 81 percent unfavorable rating with Hispanics. 81 percent. https://t.co/gJhYnY90Hj — Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 5, 2016

I'm starting to think Trump just has a really edgy sense of humor that we all don't get. https://t.co/gNssfhUWi8 — Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 5, 2016

An adult wrote this.

An adult who is the presumptive GOP nominee.

That's your guy, @Reince! https://t.co/9VKrpu4kXc — Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 5, 2016

LOL.

***