Happy anniversary to this tweet from 2016!
Happy #CincoDeMayo! The best taco bowls are made in Trump Tower Grill. I love Hispanics! https://t.co/ufoTeQd8yA pic.twitter.com/k01Mc6CuDI
— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 5, 2016
At least one journo understood what was going on back then:
Possibly the most amazing tweet in the history of tweeting. https://t.co/aaqsGm7UjZ
— John Heilemann (@jheil) May 5, 2016
But, for the most part, there was outrage. Check out some of the best responses to that tweet from 2016. . .
Really? A fact check?
We're sending a squad of fact-checkers to Trump Tower to taste the taco bowl. https://t.co/xTsLCs1Wob
— PolitiFact (@PolitiFact) May 5, 2016
And guess what happened next!
You know what, maybe all the pundits who predicted Trump had zero shot were 100% right, and this is all a dream https://t.co/lJ3MlBBCJM
— Daily Kos Elections (@DKElections) May 5, 2016
YEP! IT WORKED!
Well, that should do it! https://t.co/RufULXXWSs
— Julia Ioffe (@juliaioffe) May 5, 2016
We did get the judges, too:
Chuck Grassley is confident this man will nominate the "right type of people" for the Supreme Court. https://t.co/oZE1VjwUph
— Chris Geidner (@chrisgeidner) May 5, 2016
So, what’s the lesson here?
This tweet will be taught in business schools. And political science classes. But for different reasons. https://t.co/OMBm6rN3GA
— Lulu Garcia-Navarro (@lourdesgnavarro) May 5, 2016
The responses are just GOLD:
I had to triple-check to make sure this wasn't from a parody account. https://t.co/pn83FdPe4D
— Daniel W. Drezner (@dandrezner) May 5, 2016
This is like a political ad you'd see on a TV behind RoboCop. Reality is officially beyond parody at this point. https://t.co/fSyULzepCE
— Dennis Perkins (@DennisPerkins5) May 5, 2016
If Americans of ANY stripe are truly stupid enough to buy pandering like this, we deserve everything we get. https://t.co/Pf40ag0cXe
— Ben Shapiro (@benshapiro) May 5, 2016
"I love Hispanics" Just incredible. This guy could be president. https://t.co/5gPjbvpgcK
— Geoff Schwartz (@geoffschwartz) May 5, 2016
Another point about this: There is actually lots of good Mexican food in NYC, and believe me, this isn't it. https://t.co/uwaZtW480u
— Greg Sargent (@ThePlumLineGS) May 5, 2016
who paid for the wall you built out of taco shell to keep the beef in? https://t.co/HrSdLqa2zH
— Sarah Colonna (@sarahcolonna) May 5, 2016
The latest ABC/Post poll had Trump at an 81 percent unfavorable rating with Hispanics. 81 percent. https://t.co/gJhYnY90Hj
— Ryan Struyk (@ryanstruyk) May 5, 2016
I'm starting to think Trump just has a really edgy sense of humor that we all don't get. https://t.co/gNssfhUWi8
— Kyle Clark (@KyleClark) May 5, 2016
An adult wrote this.
An adult who is the presumptive GOP nominee.
That's your guy, @Reince! https://t.co/9VKrpu4kXc
— Steve Marmel (@Marmel) May 5, 2016
LOL.
***