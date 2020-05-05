Many thanks to Drew Holden for putting together this “Hypocrisy Hall of Fame” list “featuring the best of the worst of internal contradictions” regarding the sexual harassment allegation made by Tara Reade against Dem nominee Joe Biden.

Is your favorite lib on the list? Have a look. . .

Introducing the Hypocrisy Hall of Fame, threads featuring the best of the worst of internal contradictions. For the first installment, we’re focused on the Tara Reade sexual assault allegations against Joe Biden. — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

First up, the WaPo’s “conservative” Jennifer Rubin:

Leading off, in what will surely be a window into the future, is @JRubinBlogger. pic.twitter.com/eCSlW1NuME — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

Next up, media “It Girl”: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

Next, the media’s It Girl, @GovWhitmer, with what may be the most egregious example. pic.twitter.com/DcNiCr1LeX — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

But former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is just as bad:

She’s challenged for that spot by a fellow Democratic governor, @JenGranholm (double feature for the trip down memory lane). pic.twitter.com/aIZE6k7RJM — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

What list would be complete without Nancy Pelosi?

Let’s add CNN talking head Maria Cardona to the list:

As I mentioned this morning, @MariaTCardona had a Hall of Fame entry. pic.twitter.com/pksqlIZ3eh — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

USA Today columnist Michael Stern with the flip-flop:

I know that @MichaelJStern1 has gotten plaudits for his recent piece on Reade’s allegations. Only problem is that he also got plaudits for making the exact opposite point a year and a half ago. pic.twitter.com/KrtpKrdSM5 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

Welcome to the party, Mayor Garcetti:

Don’t think this one has been surfaced yet, so adding Team Biden national campaign co-chair @ericgarcetti. pic.twitter.com/m7Jf9Wco80 — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

“Last but not least,” here’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

And last but certainly not least of our first-ballot selections, @RepJayapal pic.twitter.com/VLgqTTKxyl — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 4, 2020

And an “Honorable Mention” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

Honorable mention goes to @ewarren, who apparently no longer believes “her words” are enough proof for allegations against powerful men. pic.twitter.com/Wuuylvvg5e — Drew Holden (@DrewHolden360) May 5, 2020

