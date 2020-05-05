Many thanks to Drew Holden for putting together this “Hypocrisy Hall of Fame” list “featuring the best of the worst of internal contradictions” regarding the sexual harassment allegation made by Tara Reade against Dem nominee Joe Biden.

Is your favorite lib on the list? Have a look. . .

 

First up, the WaPo’s “conservative” Jennifer Rubin:

Next up, media “It Girl”: Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer:

But former Michigan Gov. Jennifer Granholm is just as bad:

What list would be complete without Nancy Pelosi?

Let’s add CNN talking head Maria Cardona to the list:

USA Today columnist Michael Stern with the flip-flop:

Welcome to the party, Mayor Garcetti:

“Last but not least,” here’s Rep. Pramila Jayapal:

And an “Honorable Mention” for Sen. Elizabeth Warren:

***

