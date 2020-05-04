Celebrities are having a rough time, y’all, and since they can’t be outside complaining about the paparazzi taking videos of them doing stupid things, they’re taking videos of themselves doing stupid things at home and posting it on Instagram.

Case in point, here’s model, TV host and cookbook author Padma Lakshmi guzzling fake tequila in this not-so-funny tutorial on how to make a margarita to help parents who are quarantined with their kids. Have a watch:

When you hear kids won’t be going back to school until September: pic.twitter.com/HWLacROGcO — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 1, 2020

We can’t be the only ones just a little bit tired of wealthy celebrities posting these videos to show you just how badly they have it in quarantine, you know, just like parents at home who are trying to homeschool kids and keep their job or, even worse, have lost their job. Enough of this:

haha it’s funny because it implies you hate your children and have to stay drunk to get through being with them haha that’s so funny — 🦐 diavolo’s shrimp ring 🦐 NSFR‼️ (@balsamicerotica) May 3, 2020

And since when is this funny?

Ok so I know this is a joke haha funny lol but my mother's alcoholism ruined me, ever since 13 yo my mental stability only plummeted, and I can't even imagine how my 12 yo brother must be feeling. So when I see moms make jokes like "haha gonna have to deal with kids lol – — EnigmaBox (@enigma_box1) May 3, 2020

Nope. Not ever:

The joke of “i hate my kids and i can’t stop drinking” is not and never was funny — 🅱️ris (@thelem0nadestan) May 2, 2020

And we won’t call them out, but a number of people assumed that was real tequila she chugged at the end of the video. It was not and do not try this at home:

*Do not try this at home. For entertainment purposes only 🍹Full vid on my IGTV: https://t.co/6QatOmW0hC pic.twitter.com/WPHSaE0NVc — Padma Lakshmi (@PadmaLakshmi) May 1, 2020

