President Trump said, “I think there will be a vaccine by the end of the year” during his coronavirus town hall on Fox News Sunday night:

He did caution that doctors and experts have sai to him, “Well you shouldn’t say that”:

But it’s not just President Trump saying this. . .

Here’s former FDA commissioner Dr. Scott Gottlieb, a media favorite, who said the SAME THING on “Face the Nation” Sunday morning:

This is good news!

But now we wait:

***

