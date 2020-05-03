It was gorgeous in New York City this weekend but Mayor de Blasio is angry about it:

And he’s promising NYPD enforcement of those not practicing social distancing:

Here’s Hudson River Park. Do you see any cops? People are comparing this to his outrage at the funeral for a rabbi in Brooklyn last week:

Not many masks, too:

And it’s not just this park. Here’s Central Park on Saturday:

And here’s the park next to Mayor de Blasio’s Manhattan residence:

When fewer people than this gathered on a Florida beach, we remember the national media throwing a fit. But in New York City? Nah:

Life finds a way:

